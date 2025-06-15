A Consultant Family Physician and Public Health Specialist, Adesida Adewumi, says societal expectations continue to complicate the layered health challenges men face across physical, mental, spiritual, and social dimensions.

Mr Adewumi made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, in commemoration of Father’s Day.

NAN reports that Father’s Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June and is dedicated to honouring fathers, fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

According to Mr Adewumi, men between the ages of 20 and 60 are the most affected by these multilayered health issues, which are often intensified by silence around vulnerability and poor health-seeking behaviour.

He said physical health problems such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are widespread and often tied to obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

“Sexual health issues like erectile dysfunction and low testosterone are common among men,” he said.

“There’s also an increasing concern with substance abuse and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia.”

On mental health, Mr Adewumi highlighted the prevalence of depression, anxiety, stress, and burnout, especially from work, financial strain, and family responsibilities.

He noted that addiction often served as a coping mechanism.

“Men are more likely to die by suicide due to their use of more lethal means and a general reluctance to seek help,” he added.

Spiritually, he said, many men grapple with a lack of meaning or purpose, particularly during midlife crises or career stagnation, while disconnection from faith communities and lingering guilt or shame further exacerbate their struggles.

He noted that social health also presents challenges, including relationship breakdowns, career-induced isolation, and pressures associated with fatherhood, particularly the societal demand to be both a provider and an emotionally present parent.

“These intersecting issues, such as the pressure to perform, long work hours, financial insecurity, and poor work-life balance, ultimately take a toll on men’s overall well-being,” Mr Adewumi said.

To mitigate these health challenges, the physician advised that men should adopt healthier lifestyles, starting with a balanced diet rich in lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables.

He also recommended engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly.

He emphasised the importance of routine health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and cancer, as well as regular sexual health check-ups and open conversations with healthcare providers.

“Men should avoid harmful substances by limiting alcohol, quitting smoking, and steering clear of recreational drugs.

“At work, they should prioritise safety by using protective gear and ergonomic setups,” he advised.

He further recommended financial literacy programmes, career counselling, flexible work arrangements, and the promotion of male mentorship in schools and workplaces.

Mr Adewumi noted that men need to be trained in effective communication skills, which includes learning emotional vocabulary and active listening.

“They also need to be involved in parenting because active fatherhood improves bonds and boosts self-worth,” he said.

Mr Adewumi stressed that long-term well-being for men depends on proactive health education, routine medical care, strong community connections, and supportive environments both at home and in the workplace.

(NAN)

