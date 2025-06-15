As Nigeria seeks to sanitise its mining sector and reclaim its resources from criminal profiteers, we must also sanitise the toxic climate that stifles brave officers. We owe them not just policy and praise — but protection and partnership… We must not fail this test.

Courage is an increasingly rare currency in Nigeria’s security architecture — and those who dare to spend it often pay a steep price. One such figure is Attah John Onoja, the commander of the Mining Marshals under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), whose unwavering stand against illegal mining has earned him both praise and punishment.

His principled resolve, particularly in confronting powerful interests and institutional interference, has sparked a national conversation — not just about mining, but about the very soul of law enforcement in Nigeria.

Onoja’s battle is reminiscent of other courageous leaders who dared to challenge entrenched corruption. As Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu took on the mighty, including a sitting Inspector General of Police and multiple governors. Though unpopular in some quarters, his integrity helped reshape the fight against corruption and promoted Nigeria’s image. Similarly, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), at the helm of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has revitalised the agency’s relevance by tackling powerful drug syndicates and standing firm against intimidation.

These leaders were not insubordinate — they were reformers. What made them effective was not only personal resolve but also institutional backing, public support, and leadership that recognised and rewarded integrity.

In many ways, Attah John Onoja reflects that same spirit. Though his petition to the Senate over interference in an illegal mining case may have breached internal protocol, his intention — to uphold justice and protect Nigeria’s economic interests — deserves serious consideration and respect.

When the Mining Marshals were inaugurated in 2023, the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, urged them to lead by example in curbing illegal mining, stressing adherence to standard procedures and ethical conduct. Since then, the unit has achieved notable milestones, elevating the NSCDC’s profile as an enforcement agency.

A year later, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, publicly commended Commander Onoja and reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining. He cited improvements in surveillance, increased personnel, and advanced satellite monitoring as part of the government’s broader reform agenda to protect Nigeria’s mineral resources.

Nigeria’s security landscape has long been marred by inter-agency rivalry and ego-driven conflicts. When agencies meant to collaborate instead clash, the result is not only embarrassment, it is a weakening of national security. Public trust, already fragile, is further eroded when internal disputes eclipse the mission to serve and protect.

Yet, the recent confrontation at Rafin Gabas in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has escalated beyond a jurisdictional dispute. It has exposed deeper dysfunction within Nigeria’s internal security framework, where turf wars often overshadow national priorities.

In this case, NSCDC personnel, while enforcing the law, were allegedly disarmed and assaulted by Nigeria Police officers. Commander Onoja’s subsequent petition to the Senate detailed long-standing illegal mining operations involving foreign nationals and companies, with pending court cases in Abuja. But rather than receiving institutional support, Onoja was reprimanded.

In a curious twist, the NSCDC Commandant General, Mr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in a 8 June memo, directed the withdrawal of the petition, citing the lack of management approval. He apologised to the Inspector General of Police and pledged to handle the issue administratively to maintain inter-agency harmony.

To his credit, Mr Audi also called for a joint investigation into the incident — a move that reflects maturity and a desire for inter-agency cooperation, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Still, the message to officers on the frontlines must be crystal clear: Integrity must not be punished. Onoja’s real “offence” was speaking up against institutional obstruction. His actions were fundamentally about accountability and justice.

His team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested suspects engaged in illegal mining. Instead of reinforcement, they allegedly faced obstruction, detention, and even gunfire. If true, these events represent more than operational lapses — they are warnings of a larger breakdown in our security institutions.

The clash in Nasarawa State is more than a footnote in the annals of inter-agency skirmishes — it is a test of our national conscience. Will we rally behind those who dare to fight corruption, or will we bury their voices under the weight of bureaucratic procedure?

This is why the Senate must still investigate the matter — even if the petition has been withdrawn. Silence from the Ministries of Interior, Solid Minerals, and Police Affairs only reinforces suspicion and erodes confidence in public institutions.

The NSCDC, under the leadership of Mr Audi, has made significant strides in capacity building. This moment offers a crucial opportunity to deepen internal accountability frameworks. Officers like Onoja — committed, courageous, and principled — must feel protected, not persecuted. Discipline should not come at the cost of discouraging integrity.

If courageous officers are left isolated for doing the right thing, morale will collapse. Worse still, criminal elements will thrive in the vacuum created by demoralised enforcement agencies.

As Nigeria seeks to sanitise its mining sector and reclaim its resources from criminal profiteers, we must also sanitise the toxic climate that stifles brave officers. We owe them not just policy and praise — but protection and partnership.

We must not fail this test.

Arafat A. Abdulrazaq is with the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), Abuja. He can be reached through: [email protected]

