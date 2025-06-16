About 40 adolescents and young people, including some persons living with HIV, have commenced a five-day digital skills training programme in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja aimed at equipping them with tools for entrepreneurship, content creation, and health advocacy.

The initiative, launched on Monday by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), is being held at ACCI’s Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre.

Organisers say the training seeks to close the digital divide among young Nigerians, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, by offering them practical digital skills and mentorship.

In her remarks, the Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, said young people aged 15 to 24 remain among the most affected by HIV in West Africa — a trend driven by stigma, unemployment, and lack of access to education and technology.

Ms Ilori noted that empowerment of young people living with HIV and other vulnerable youths with digital skills is critical to enhancing their socio-economic stability, improving their mental well-being, and fostering self-sufficiency.

“This initiative from NACA is expected to equip young people with digital skills that will enable them to access remote job opportunities, become entrepreneurs, and advocate for their rights effectively,” she said.

She noted that the training aligns with Nigeria’s HIV prevention strategy, particularly its emphasis on communication and youth engagement.

“⁠We need you all to be change agents, and the next generation of Digital Media Influencers that will be positive role models in the society in addition to being advocates for health and HIV related issues,” she said.

Ms Ilori explained that participants will receive hands-on training in: Introduction to Digital Skills & Opportunities; Entrepreneurship Training; AI Tools for Content Creation; Creating & Managing Digital Platforms; Multimedia Skills and Hands-On Design with Canva.

She disclosed that at the end of the five-day empowerment programme, each participant will be given a device (Tablet) to start up and also given a certificate for participation.

She said there is also an opportunity for the participants to enjoy post training mentorship from the centre.

“We have 40 young adults here with us and many of them are living with HIV. The idea is to give them tools to be financially and emotionally self-reliant. We want them to be able to sell their skills, market themselves, and sustain their needs whether it’s feeding, nutrition, or healthcare,” she said.

Importance of partnership

In his welcome address, the deputy President of the ACCI, Adesoji Adesugba, emphasised the importance of the partnership between NACA and ACCI in addressing two national priorities including youth empowerment and digital inclusion.

Mr Adesugba noted that the training is particularly designed to prepare participants to support digital visibility and storytelling in health advocacy and social impact campaigns, in line with NACA’s mandate.

“Over the next five days, the participants will receive and earn digital skills, content creation, platform management, graphic and video design, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He added that the collaboration between NACA and the ACCI BEST centre highlights “shared commitment to building the digital capacity of young people, equipping them with relevant skills for the future of work, and enabling them to become positive influencers in their communities.”

He, therefore, urged the participants to not only learn technical skills, but also being positioned to become digital change agents, amplifying the voices of their communities and contributing to a more informed, engaged, and healthy society.

Bridging vulnerability with skills

The director at ACCI BEST centre, Murtala Mahmoud, while delivering an overview of the programme, highlighted the training’s broader mission.

Mr Mahmoud said the curriculum includes lessons in video storytelling, platform management, campaign design, and entrepreneurship, while the participants are expected to develop group projects to demonstrate their learning, with the best ideas potentially receiving further support.

“We understand that in today’s age of skill, there are no longer opportunities. There are essential tools for survival, expression and economic inclusion, especially for youth with a negative vulnerability,” he said.

He added that the programme is designed to meet participants with practical and practical skills and open new doors in entrepreneurship, digital marketing, digital content development and more.

