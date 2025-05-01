As the world commemorates the 2025 International Workers’ Day, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has called for inclusive and supportive workplaces, especially for persons living with HIV.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Temitope Ilori, the agency emphasised the need for workplaces to become safe spaces where all workers are valued and protected, regardless of their HIV status.

Ms Ilori stressed that International Workers’ Day provides an opportunity to honour the contributions of workers everywhere.

“As the world marks International Workers’ Day, we honour the contributions of workers everywhere and reaffirm our commitment to creating inclusive, supportive workplaces for all, including those living with HIV,” she said.

“Workplaces are more than sites of labour; they are communities. On this day, we call on employers, unions, and government bodies to champion HIV awareness, education, and zero-discrimination policies in the workplace.”

She highlighted that nearly two million people in Nigeria are living with HIV, many of whom are active members of the country’s workforce.

These individuals, she explained, contribute daily to economic growth while facing both health challenges and societal stigma.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We must ensure that HIV is never a barrier to employment, dignity, or opportunity,” she noted

HIV Burden in Nigeria

Nigeria remains one of the countries most affected by the HIV epidemic, though the country has made significant progress in testing and treatment coverage.

According to recent data from NACA, more than two million Nigerians are currently living with HIV.

Of this number, 1,753,425 people are aware of their HIV status. This group includes 1,693,457 adults, comprising 579,209 males and 1,114,401 females, as well as 54,983 children aged 0 to 14.

READ ALSO: NACA call for local production of HIV drugs amid funding cuts

However, access to treatment has also improved. Currently, 1,735,808 people living with HIV are receiving antiretroviral therapy, which includes 1,690,057 adults and 45,751 children.

In terms of treatment success, viral suppression is being achieved. Out of the 1,160,256 individuals tested for viral load suppression, 1,112,339 were found to have suppressed viral loads. This includes 1,083,177 adults and 29,162 children.

Health rights

Ms Ilori reiterated that workplace equity is part of broader human rights. She called on all sectors to join hands in building fairer, safer, and more inclusive work environments.

“As we build fair and safe work environments, let us remember that health rights are human rights,” she said.

“Together, we can create a world where every worker, regardless of their HIV status, is treated with respect, fairness, and care.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

