Excitement is growing around the world as FIFA on Wednesday marked one year to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the biggest football tournament ever held.

The World Cup will begin on Thursday, 11 June 2026, in Mexico City and will be the first time it’s hosted across three countries—Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

This edition will include 48 teams, the most in history, and will take place in 16 cities. FIFA says over 6.5 million fans are expected to attend matches in the three host countries.

Special message

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a message to mark the “One Year to Go” celebration:

“One year from now, the greatest football show on the planet will definitely captivate the world like never before, he said.

“This is more than a tournament, it’s a global celebration of connection, unity and passion. From every corner of the world, dreams are turning into reality as teams qualify and fans make their plans to be part of history, counting down to the biggest FIFA World Cup yet.”

To mark the countdown, each of the 16 host cities has set up special clocks in public places to show the time left until the tournament begins.

These cities are also holding events, making videos with local stars, and inviting communities to join the celebration.

“The splendour, culture and unique flavour of each of our 16 Host Cities will be on full display as the FIFA World Cup shows the world all that North America has to offer,” Mr Infantino said.

“We look forward to hosting teams and guests from every continent to celebrate the beautiful game on its most majestic stage.”

So far, 13 countries have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. These include co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the USA, along with Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, New Zealand, and newcomers Jordan and Uzbekistan.

The other 35 spots will be filled by March 2026, and the group draw will be held in December 2025.

Danger for Nigeria

But while the rest of the world counts down to the tournament with growing anticipation, Nigeria is facing a very different reality—a real danger of missing out once again.

The Super Eagles’ path to the World Cup suffered a major blow after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo in their last group game.

Victor Osimhen’s diving effort had put Nigeria on the verge of a crucial second straight victory, but Tawanda Chirewa’s 90th-minute finish past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali left the Super Eagles with just one win from six matches.

Now, with only four games remaining in the 10-match qualifying series, Nigeria’s chances of claiming an automatic World Cup spot are hanging in the balance.

After six rounds, Nigeria are fourth in their group with just six points, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points.

To make matters worse, Nigeria also sit behind Rwanda and Benin in the standings.

And under the current format, only the winners of each of the nine African groups will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup.

There is still a slim hope via the playoff route: the four best second-placed teams across all groups will enter an African playoff, with the winner earning a spot at an intercontinental tournament that will decide the final qualification slots.

But to reach that stage, Nigeria will need to finish strong and hope that other results fall in their favour.

Nigeria missed the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and fans were hoping for a strong comeback this time. But unless the team turns things around quickly, they could miss out again.

With just four matches to go, and the pressure now at its highest, Nigeria must stay focused, united, and determined.

