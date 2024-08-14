Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, thanks to second-half goals from Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe. Lookman, who had shone in the Europa League final with a hattrick, could not replicate that performance.
This win marks Real Madrid’s sixth UEFA Super Cup title, achieved after a slow first half where coach Carlo Ancelotti fielded six players making their first appearances of the 2024/25 season. Mbappe, making his debut for the club, found the back of the net, likely easing his transition from PSG as he aims to finally win the Champions League.
In the 16th minute, Mbappe came close to scoring his first Real Madrid goal, but Atalanta’s new defender Isak Hien made a crucial block. Ten minutes later, Eder Militao narrowly avoided scoring an own goal when his header from a Marten de Roon cross struck the crossbar.
Lookman nearly broke through in the 36th minute, but Antonio Rudiger quickly recovered to make a brilliant defensive play. The game intensified as Jude Bellingham received a yellow card for a challenge on Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, followed by Vinicius Jr. being booked for a foul on De Roon. Just before halftime, Rodrygo struck the crossbar.
|
The second half began with Thibaut Courtois making a stunning one-handed save to deny Mario Pasalic’s header from a De Roon cross. Real Madrid then took the lead through Vinicius Jr., who skillfully beat Berat Djimsiti twice before setting up Valverde for an easy finish.
Vinicius nearly added a second goal moments later, but Musso pulled off another superb save. The Atalanta goalkeeper continued to impress, twice denying Bellingham as Real Madrid increased the pressure.
After receiving a pass from Bellingham, Mbappe sealed the win with a composed finish inside the box. Atalanta’s substitute, Ben Godfrey, had a late chance cleared by Militao. Luka Modric, the new club captain, came on for Rodrygo to lift yet another trophy for the record European champions.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999