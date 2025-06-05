The Nigerian Army has confirmed that three commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were killed in a gunfight with soldiers in Borno State.
The army disclosed this in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
The soldiers taking part in Operation Hadin Kai, fought the terrorists on Thursday morning.
The air component of the operation also aided the troops, said Reuben Kovangiya, an army captain and spokesperson of the operation.
“Three prominent Boko Haram/ISWAP leaders Amir Abu Ali, Amir Ibunu, and Amir Abu Waldume (were) eliminated in Mallam Fatori and Buratai fierce gunbattles,” the Army posted.
Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ISWAP terrorists launched a twin attack on military formations in Buratai and Mallam Fatori. However, the military thwarted the attack.
This comes less than a week after troops killed Abu Fatima, a wanted ISWAP commander with a N100 million bounty placed on him.
Our reporter understands that the elite force of the Nigerian Army has been deployed to Borno, following incessant attacks on military formations in the state.
Last month, the terrorists overran more than five military formations in Marte, Buni Gari, Wulgo and Wajiroko, among other places.
While the terrorists continue to pose a threat to the fragile security situation of the North-east, the military has stepped up its operations against them, killing more than 13,000 in two years of President Tinubu’s leadership, according to National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
