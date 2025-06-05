As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of youth unemployment and rapid population growth, leading stakeholders are converging in Lagos for a vital conversation on transforming these challenges into economic assets.
On Thursday, 19 June, Premium Times will host the Employability Summit 2025, themed “Converting Nigeria’s Demography into Assets.” The event will be held at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The summit will bring together top industry leaders, government officials, human capital experts, and young professionals to examine practical solutions to Nigeria’s employability crisis — with a particular focus on innovation, skill development, and policy alignment.
Timely and urgent conversation
With an estimated 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population under the age of 30, experts say the time is now to address employability in ways that are inclusive, scalable, and sustainable.
“This summit is about changing the narrative from population burden to population dividend,” said Ime Enang, Director of Business and Partnerships at Premium Times. “We are bringing together the right voices in industry, policy, and youth leadership to have the hard conversations and, more importantly, drive real action.”
Meet the Speakers
The event will feature a powerful line-up of speakers and panelists, including:
- Ziad Maalouf – Managing Director, 7Up Bottling Company
- Obi Asika – Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)
- Uyi Akpata – Immediate Past Country Partner, PwC Nigeria
- Michael Ikpoki – Chief Executive Officer, Africa Context Advisory Partners & Former CEO, MTN Nigeria
- Esiri Agbeyi – Partner and Africa Family Business Leader, PwC Nigeria
- Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji – Chief Executive Officer, RiseNetworks
- Nneka Eneli – Director, Workforce Outsourcing
- Oludare Odusanya – General Manager, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation
Who Should Attend?
The summit is open to:
- Policymakers and public sector leaders
- Human capital professionals
- Corporate executives and hiring managers
- Higher education administrators
- Young professionals and final-year students
Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required.
Register Here: https://forms.gle/vyJpwSD49qvev8gU6
Event Details
Venue: Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe, VI, Lagos
Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Partnership and Contact
The Employability Summit 2025 is hosted by Premium Times in partnership with 7Up Nigeria, Business School Netherlands Nigeria, and The SME Scale-Up.
For sponsorship and participation inquiries, please contact:
- Esther: +234 706 829 9764| [email protected]
- Abiodun: +234 803 583 4545 | [email protected]
- Olayinka: +234 803 452 5492 | [email protected]
Join us as we explore the intersection of population, policy, and productivity—and help build a future where Nigeria’s youth are not just seen, but empowered.
