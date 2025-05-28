The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns that President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are attempting to stifle democratic space ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the end of its 99th NEC meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja, the PDP issued a communique, presented by its acting National Chairperson Umar Damagum, in which it accused the APC-led federal government of undermining democratic institutions and intimidating opposition parties through open siege, threats, and coercion.

“Furthermore, NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-Party totalitarian state as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria. It is clear that this plot is borne out of APC’s mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government,” the NEC said.

The PDP’s allegations come amid the gale of defections from opposition parties to the APC.

Ifeanyi Okowa, who was vice presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 and a former governor of Delta State defected from the PDP to the ruling APC in April. The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, led a group of prominent members of the PDP in the state to defect to the APC on that same day.

They attributed the move to the lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level and its possible implication for the party in the next general elections.

Delta State is a longtime PDP stronghold. The defection ended the party’s ’26-year control of the oil-rich South-south state.

In the Senate, defections have further shifted the balance of power. Within a month, four senators including three from Kebbi State and one from Kano switched allegiance from the PDP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC. This increased the ruling party’s control to 68 seats in the 109-member chamber, while the PDP’s count dropped to 30.

Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, had earlier dumped the PDP for the APC.

In the House of Representatives, similar trends have been observed, with several members abandoning opposition platforms due to internal divisions and leadership disputes.

Critics argued that the pattern of defections reflect a calculated effort by the APC to consolidate power and weaken the political opposition ahead of 2027.

PDP leaders and other opposition figures have condemned the alleged one-party system. Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled PDP National Secretary, recently warned that the country was being steered dangerously close to a one-party system.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused President Tinubu of manipulating judicial institutions to serve partisan interests and suppress democratic balance.

However, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele defended the defections, insisting that they were voluntary and not the result of political coercion.

NEC moves toward national convention

The PDP NEC also announced its readiness to conduct the party’s National Convention from 28 August to 30 August, in accordance with its constitution.

To facilitate preparations, a three-member Convention Planning Committee was constituted. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State will serve as Chairman, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as Vice Chairman, and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as Secretary.

Additionally, the NEC established a zoning committee to determine the distribution of national offices across geopolitical zones ahead of the convention. Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri was named chairman of the zoning committee, with Governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) as vice chairman and secretary respectively.

Leadership crisis over secretary position lingers

The NEC also acknowledged the South-east Zonal Executive Committee’s resolution regarding the party’s national secretary position surrounded by a prolonged legal and political tussle since 2023.

Mr Anyanwu, who became the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, has been resisting attempts to replace him with Sunday Ude-Okoye. The Court of Appeal ruled in December 2024 that Mr Anyanwu forfeited the position upon contesting the governorship, declaring Mr Ude-Okoye the rightful office holder.

However, Mr Anyanwu has refused to vacate the seat, appealing to the Supreme Court and filing a motion for a stay of execution. The party has stated it will abide by the court’s decision but will also follow due process in determining the rightful occupant of the position.

Concerns

NEC also lamented the worsening insecurity, and economic hardship in the country, accusing the Bola Tinubu-led administration of abdicating its duties of ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians.

It asked Mr Tinubu Tinubu to rescind all its ‘anti-people policies’ and take practical steps to address the insecurity and economic recession in the country.

“NEC also laments the worsening economic hardship and extreme poverty in the country occasioned by the ill-advised and ill-implemented policies of the Tinubu administration; hike in fuel price, wanton increase in electricity tariff, multiple taxes and unexplained charges on services, resulting in collapse of the productive sector, closure of millions of businesses, massive loss of jobs, rise in criminality and general sense of misery across the country,” the communique said.

“NEC condemns the policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury-looting, budget padding and diversion of public funds that pervade the Tinubu administration resulting in infrastructural retrogression and loss of investors’ confidence in our system.”

Read the full Communique

Communique Issued at the end of the 99th Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

@OfficialPDPNig Today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party, at its 99th meeting today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 thoroughly examined the State of affairs of the Nation and the Party and resolved as follows:

1. NEC expresses serious concern over the sorry and melancholic state of affairs of our Nation under the irredeemably exploitative insensitive and anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2. NEC condemns the worsening insecurity; the wanton killings, banditry, kidnapping, marauding of communities and other acts of terrorism in various parts of our country, emboldened by President Tinubu’s apparent negligence and abdication of his Constitutional duty to ensure the safety and security of the nation and her citizens.

3. NEC also laments the worsening economic hardship and extreme poverty in the country occasioned by the ill-advised and ill-implemented polices of the Tinubu administration; hike in fuel price, wanton increase in electricity tariff, multiple taxes and unexplained charges on services, resulting in collapse of the productive sector, closure of millions of businesses, massive loss of jobs, rise in criminality and general sense of misery across the country.

4. NEC condemns the policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury-looting, budget padding and diversion of public funds that pervade the Tinubu administration resulting in infrastructural retrogression and loss of investors’ confidence in our system. NEC restates the PDP demand that President Tinubu administration should rescind all its anti-people policies and take practical steps to address the insecurity and economic recession in the country.

5. Furthermore, NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-Party totalitarian state as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria. It is clear that this plot is borne out of APC’s mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government.

6. On the part of the PDP, NEC restates our Party’s belief in Democracy, the Rule of Law and the Supremacy of the Will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation in multi-party politics and governance. The successful convening of the 99th NEC meeting clearly communicates our Party’s unity and focus despite the challenges.

7. Pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution, NEC received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the National Convention and approved the conduct of the National Convention on Thursday 28th to Saturday 30th August 2025.

8. NEC also received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the Zoning of National Offices ahead of the National Convention. The members of the Zoning Committee are Gov. Douye Diri -Chairman, Gov. Dauda Lawal -Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang -Secretary. The members of the National Convention Committee are Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri- Chairman, Gov. Ademola Adeleke- Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah – Secretary.

9. NEC also received the Resolution of the South East Zonal Executive with regard to the issue of the National Secretary of our Party. NEC resolved to consider the Resolution of the South East Zonal Executive at the next NEC meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, 30th June, 2025.

10. NEC reassures Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, resilient , united and determined now, more than ever before in leading the charge to rescue our Nation from the vicious grip of the APC. Presented by Amb. Iliya Damagum Acting National Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

