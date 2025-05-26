No fewer than 6,000 delegates have converged on Abidjan for the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a key highlight of the meetings will be the election of a new AfDB President to succeed Akinwumi Adesina, whose second five-year term ends on 31 August.

The event, which will officially open on Tuesday, marks the opening of strategic discussions with the theme: “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development.”

Participants include African heads of state and governments, finance ministers, central bank governors, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society representatives.

The theme calls for stronger mobilisation of Africa’s vast human, financial, and natural capital to drive inclusive growth, economic transformation, and sustainable development across the continent.

According to the event programme obtained by NAN, the meetings come amid major shifts in global trade, with 47 African countries affected by new US tariffs and adjustments to development financing flows.

“In this context, participants are expected to deliberate on strengthening regional markets, deepening value chains, and positioning Africa as a self-sustaining global player.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Sessions throughout the week will address financing infrastructure, climate action, food security, digital innovation, and private sector engagement.”

NAN reports that outcomes from the meetings will help guide policy frameworks, partnerships, and investment strategies that reflect Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

