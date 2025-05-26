The security situation in Nigeria deteriorated in the past week, with at least 95 people killed and 68 others kidnapped across the country. These figures are significantly higher than what was recorded in the previous week.

These figures were collated from our review of media coverage as well as social media reports by reliable conflict analysts and experts between 17th and 23rd of May.

This report only documents attacks by non-state armed groups. However, security agencies also recorded some success in the period under review. For instance, security operatives carried out raids on terror camps in the North-west and the South-east, resulting in the killing of terrorists and the recovery of weapons.

Also, there were instances where what could be described as mass abductions were recorded without specific figures given, PREMIUM TIMES estimated the number of victims in each of such incidents as five.

Unlike the previous week, when 21 terror incidents in 11 Nigerian states claimed 65 lives, leaving 17 others abducted, the latest data recorded a total of 32 terror attacks in 12 states.

Also, two states, Ondo and Plateau, that recorded attacks in the previous week, witnessed no fatal attacks last week.

North-east and North-west still hotbeds of violence

Violence seems to have simmered in North-central with just two incidents recorded in the region last week. However, the volatile regions of North-east and North-west continue to suffer violence, accounting for 26 out of the total 32 incidents — banditry-ravaged North-west recorded 20, leaving the insurgency-torn North-east with six.

Just like a fortnight ago, the South-south region maintained its place with no reported cases of major violence. Also, the South-west region did not record any security threat within the period under review.

Only four incidents were recorded in South-east, a region threatened by separatist Eastern Security Network (ESN) militia of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

S/N Regions Casualties Abductions No. of Incidents 1 North-east 52 0 6 2 North-central 0 6 2 3 North-west 36 50 20 4 South-east 7 12 4 5 South-south 0 0 0 6 South-west 0 0 0 TOTAL 95 68 32

Communal violence in Taraba, ISWAP’s bloodletting in Adamawa… The past week in review

Last week’s data shows a decline in violence in the North-east, perhaps due to ongoing coordinated military offensives in the region, which suffered from jihadist attacks two weeks ago. But the renewed communal clash between herders and farming communities in Taraba State spiked the figure as 30 were reported killed on Friday, 23rd of May.

The unending farmers-herders conflict is primarily rooted in the competition over scarce resources — land and water [for grazing and farming]. However, other issues trigger this climate change-induced conflict resulting in renewed attacks and counterattacks.

Also, on 17 May, suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists invaded Kulda village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing 16 people.

On 18 May, gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa bandit group attacked a church in Zagani village, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, where they kidnapped eight female worshippers.

A day after, notorious bandit Kallamu Buzu and his group attacked Garin Idi community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, abducting “several” residents.

Also, 26 people were reportedly killed and 20 others kidnapped between the 17th and 22nd of May in Katsina State.

On 21 May, armed bandits kidnapped seven people and killed two others in separate attacks as seen here, here and here.

Between 22nd and 23rd May, bandits struck again in Zamfara, kidnapping at least 10 people and killing five.

In Borno State, terrorists suspected to be members of ISWAP launched a twin attack between 22nd and 23rd May, killing three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and a local vigilante.

In neighbouring Yobe State, ISWAP launched a midnight attack, killing two soldiers while some 10 others were injured.

Despite the peace deal between bandits and the Kaduna State Government, bandits continue to reign terror in some parts of the state. On 21 May, armed bandits staged an attack near the Kaduna International Airport general area, killing three local vigilantes.

In the South-east, armed persons, on 17th and 22nd May, killed six people in separate attacks, in different parts of Anambra State.

In Enugu, gunmen killed one and abducted 10 others in separate attacks in Uzo-Uwani and Ezeagu local government areas of the South-eastern state.

Also in Enugu, suspected herdsmen abducted a 20 year-old girl and a local farmer in Umabor community, Eha-Alumonah, Nsukka Local Government Area.

In neighbouring Kogi State, north-central Nigeria, armed men suspected to be kidnappers abducted six women from Ugbamaka while returning home from Ejule market in Ofu Local Government Area.

