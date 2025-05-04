Medical professionals have called for increased research and improved access to clinical services to ensure effective treatment outcomes for children suffering from cancer.

The call was made on Sunday during the 2025 virtual “Dear Doctor” annual series organised by the Okapi Children’s Cancer Foundation (OkapiCCF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event aims at raising public awareness of childhood cancer and addressing common questions about the disease.

The Managing Director and CEO of the Centre for Clinical Care and Research, Ayodotun Olutola, emphasised that research and clinical services are crucial to improving treatment outcomes for children with cancer.

Mr Olutola, a doctor, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care in ensuring better outcomes for young patients.

He further stated that investing in these areas would enhance treatment success and provide hope to children and their families.

In his presentation, Adewumi Oyesakin, Senior Paediatric Consultant at the National Hospital, Abuja, explained that childhood cancer typically affects children and adolescents.

Represented by Juliet Okpala, Mrs Oyesakin identified leukaemia, brain and spinal tumours, neuroblastoma, and Wilms tumour as some of the major cancers affecting children.

She also noted that cancer symptoms vary, but common signs, such as unexplained weight loss, fatigue, fever, persistent pain, and swollen lymph nodes, should prompt immediate consultation with healthcare professionals.

Early detection, she stressed, significantly improved treatment outcomes.

A Consultant Paediatric Haemato-Oncologist at the FMC, Abuja, Ifeoma Ezeukwu-Orogade, highlighted the importance of advocacy and public awareness in the fight against childhood cancer.

Ms Ezeukwu-Orogade called for greater education of communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers about the challenges families face in accessing care for childhood cancer.

At the event, Abidemi Omonisi, president of the Nigerian Cancer Society, reaffirmed the society’s commitment to prioritising childhood cancer care.

Mr Omonisi, represented by Tessy Ahmadu, said there were plans to establish a childhood cancer registry in Abuja to help improve care and treatment for affected children.

In her opening remarks, Oluwakemi Adekanye, OkapiCCF Chief Volunteer and Founder reiterated the organisation’s dedication to supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer.

Ms Adekanye emphasised the need for awareness campaigns to reduce stigma, encourage early detection, and provide continuous support for survivors navigating their post-recovery health journey.

The session also featured inspiring stories from cancer survivors and their advocates, who expressed gratitude to the foundation for improving access to treatment.

Adekemi Oyewusi, a 25-year childhood cancer survivor, shared her personal journey and reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for better treatment options and support for children battling cancer.

NAN also reports that the 2025 edition of the “Dear Doctor” series focuses on educating the public about childhood cancer, its challenges, the importance of early diagnosis, advocacy, and ongoing support for affected families.

The event attracted more than 60 participants, including healthcare professionals, cancer survivors, patient advocates, and members of the general public, who engaged in an insightful discussion on childhood cancer.

(NAN)

