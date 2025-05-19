The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in Rivers State, says it has uncovered a group distributing suspected fake drugs to the public in the name of evangelism.

The NAFDAC South-South Zonal Director, Chukwuma Oligbu, said at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, that the group was tracked down at Abuloma Community Town Hall.

Mr Oligbu disclosed that a member of the group was apprehended while administering one of suspected fake products on a member of the public.

He said that the products were evacuated to NAFDAC office for further investigation and documentation.

The NAFDAC official said that the group was distributing unregistered eye drops, bottled water, cleansers, tablets, among others to the public.

Mr Oligbu listed some of the products being distributed as, Evangelist Jenkins Supernatural Water, Evangelist Jenkins Cleanser, and Evangelist Jenkins Eye Drop.

He said that the group, posing as an evangelism outfit, claimed that the products could treat gastrointestinal diseases and eye challenges.

According to him, some users of the eye drop being distributed by the group have already reported having swollen eyes which the group claim is a sign of the drug’s efficacy.

He said these products have no lists of ingredients, no NAFDAC registration numbers, no manufacturer’s name and address, and no expiry dates.

“People were deceived to buy the products. They claim to be running a free medical treatment mission for goitre, cancer, pile, arthritis, rashes, fibroids, cataracts and glaucoma,” he said.

“They give consultancy cards to people, they collect not less than N5,000 for each of the drugs. This is not good.”

Mr Oligbu assured that the agency would test the products to ascertain their composition, and ensure that justice is done on the matter.

He cautioned the public to desist from patronising groups and individuals that indulge in the distribution of unregistered products in the name of evangelism or free treatment missions.

He also urged the public to report any suspicious activity through the agency’s toll-free line: 09097630507 and 09097630507, and to verify the registration of products before use.

“We are committed to ridding the state of fake drugs, we urge the public to collaborate with us by availing us reliable intelligence to track down those involved in this unwholesome practice,” he said.

(NAN)

