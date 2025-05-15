The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has condemned the use of fake agrochemicals and pesticides for crop yield and the preservation of poultry birds.

The Coordinator of NAFDAC in Ebonyi, Emeka Orajaka, stated this during a farmers forum tagged “Best Practices to maximise profits in poultry business” on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karma Agric Feeds and Foods Ltd organised the programme in collaboration with the Ebonyi chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN).

Mr Orajaka said there is a need to purchase genuine products from a verified source to prevent health and safety hazards.

“You must apply good agricultural practices in order to achieve good profit. Anything you are doing without good practice will amount to nothing,” he said.

He noted that a lack of good practice brings lots of challenges to the food industry, especially among farmers.

“You can imagine when people use bad chemicals for farming and for the preservation of food. Bad chemicals, when used, can remain in the body of plants or animals, and these become a threat to human health when consumed,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, pesticides and agrochemicals play a significant role in preservation, loss reduction and improving crop yield in agricultural value chains.

“Indiscriminate use of agrochemicals is of great concern to NAFDAC. That is why we only approve competent dealers for the distribution of agrochemicals.

“We must desist from such bad chemicals in our modern agricultural days,” he said.

In his address, Peace Obawo, National Sales Manager of Karma Agric Feeds and Foods Ltd, said the programme became necessary to educate farmers on the proper use of feed and medications in their poultry.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC exposes new counterfeit drugs circulating in Nigeria

Mr Obawo added that the major aim of the programme was to enlighten the farmers on the need to maximise business profits.

He further identified counterfeit agrochemicals as harmful and urged farmers to desist from using them.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

