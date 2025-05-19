The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, have refuted a report that 15 candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) were abducted in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The UTME candidates were students of Eminent Scholars Imperial Academy, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The students had departed Onitsha on Friday for their rescheduled UTME examinations at the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in Okigwe Zone in Imo State.

But the students’ whereabouts were unknown after their examinations on Saturday, with reports suggesting that they might have been abducted.

Okigwe is among the areas worst hit by insecurity in Imo, with frequent attacks by armed persons in the South-eastern state.

‘Stranded but not abducted’

However, reacting in the Sunday statement, Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the students were not abducted but stranded on return.

He said the students, accompanied by their proprietor and support staff, safely arrived in Imo State and sat their examinations as scheduled.

“Unfortunately, during their return journey, the school bus experienced a mechanical failure in the Amuro area of Okigwe, where mobile network coverage is limited.

“This unforeseen breakdown caused a communication gap, which gave rise to unfounded speculation online and concerns for their safety,” the spokesperson said.

‘What we did to assist the UTME students’ – Police

Mr Okoye said that upon receiving the information, police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, conducted “a coordinated patrol” and located the stranded students.

“They were safely escorted to Owerri, where arrangements were made to tow and repair the school bus.

“After the necessary repairs, the students and their proprietor resumed their journey and returned to Onitsha on 17th May 2025, all in good health,” he said.

The spokesperson said police authorities in Imo State have commended concerned Nigerians for raising alarm about the whereabouts of the students, which prompted police action.

He, however, urged residents of the state to avoid spreading unverified information while supporting the efforts of the police to keep the state safe.

“The Imo State Police Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within Imo State,” he assured.

Background

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced that 379,997 candidates would retake their UTME across 157 centres in Lagos and the South-east after it found that a glitch affected the CBT centres, resulting in low scores for the candidates.

JAMB is the body responsible for the organisation of the UTME in Nigeria for candidates seeking admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

According to JAMB, the recent technical glitch affected 206,610 UTME candidates in the 65 centres in the Lagos zone, while 173,387 candidates were affected in 92 centres across Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States.

