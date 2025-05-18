Nigerian sprint sensation Favour Ofili etched her name into the record books on Saturday, becoming the fastest woman in history over 150 meters on a straight track at the Adidas Atlanta City Games.

Competing at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, the 22-year-old clocked an astonishing 15.85 seconds, shattering the previous world best of 16.23 set by Bahamian star Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 2018.

In doing so, Ofili became the first woman to ever dip under the 16-second mark for the rarely contested event.

“Treat it like it’s a long 100m,” Ofili told NBC Sports’ Lewis Johnson after the race. “Drive more. The track is bouncy. Just let the track do the work.”

Her record-breaking run adds to what is becoming a standout season for the young Nigerian, and it reinforces her status as a serious medal contender heading into the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

Atlanta legacy

Saturday’s triumph carries extra significance, as it came in a city that holds a special place in Nigeria’s sporting history.

Atlanta was the site of Nigeria’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, won by Chioma Ajunwa in the women’s long jump at the 1996 Games.

That same year, Nigeria made global headlines by becoming the first Black nation to win Olympic gold in football, when the men’s national team famously triumphed over Argentina in a dramatic final—also in Atlanta.

Now, nearly three decades later, Ofili has added another glorious chapter to Nigeria’s Atlanta legacy.

Her achievement also makes her just the second Nigerian athlete to hold a world record, joining reigning world champion hurdler Tobi Amusan.

The 150m, while not an Olympic or World Championship event, has become a thrilling showcase at street meets like Atlanta’s.

American Tamari Davis, who finished second behind Ofili, also went under the previous world best with a time of 16.14 seconds.

Ofili’s record continues a strong outdoor campaign.

She recently impressed at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami, clocking a wind-aided 10.94 seconds in the 100m and a strong 22.27 seconds in the 200m behind Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas and rising star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Having narrowly missed the podium in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she finished sixth, Ofili appears laser-focused on redemption this season.

A podium finish in Tokyo would solidify her standing among the world’s elite female sprinters.

Saturday’s meet also featured notable performances across several events.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine won the men’s 100m in 9.86 seconds (wind-assisted).

Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike finished second in that race, clocking 10.05 seconds after a season-best 10.20 in the heats.

The track and field season continues in two weeks with the third of four Grand Slam Track meets, set for Philadelphia.

