It is just January 2024, but Tobi Amusan has picked up where she left off in 2013, breaking Gloria Alozie’s 25-year-old 60m hurdles indoor record on Saturday.

Amusan set an African record as she dipped under 7.8 seconds in the 60m hurdles at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan. Her record of 7.77 seconds smashed Alozie’s 25-year-old record of 7.82 seconds, set in 1999 during the Madrid Championship.

NEW AFRICAN RECORD!! Tobi Express has started 2024, breaking a new record! Tobi Amusan🇳🇬 stormed to a scintillating Personal Best of 7⃣.7⃣7⃣s, breaking Glory Alozie's AR of 7.82s in the women's 60m Hurdles, set 25years ago in Madrid. Already making a statement in January👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Mcltiqvx9P — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) January 27, 2024

Amusan, 26, finished ahead of close competitors from the USA and Ireland, respectively.

Amusan finished first in the event’s final, ahead of Nia Ali of the US and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin, who finished second and third, respectively.

7.77 60m hurdles area record season-opener for Tobi Amusan in Astana 🙌#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/0hDfpsTvUW — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) January 27, 2024

Aside from beating Alozie’s record, her 7.77-second achievement might enter the all-time top 20 records after every adjustment.

Amusan experienced a series of ups and downs in 2023. She faced a provisional suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on accusations of “missing three tests in 12 months.” As a consequence, she was unable to retain her World Championship title in Hungary, finishing in sixth place due to her arrival just three days before the start of the competition.

She bounced back towards the end of 2023, winning her third consecutive Diamond League medal.

Amusan, also known as ‘The Express,’ is getting ready for the 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for Paris and starting from 26 July.

