The Lagos State University (LASU) and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, for transparency and accountability in handling the glitches that affected the results of some candidates who sat the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In separate statements obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the universities commended Mr Oloyede, a professor, for taking full responsibility for the error and rescheduling the Computer-Based examinations for affected candidates.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole, a professor, said JAMB’s approach demonstrated courage, honesty of purpose, integrity and strength of character.

Mr Egbewole called on younger Nigerians to emulate the positive values.

Meanwhile, LASU said it stands solidly with Mr Oloyede, noting that his actions affirmed his courage, humility, depth of character, and integrity.

The Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, called on Nigerians to see the events surrounding the conduct of this year’s UTME not as a failure on the part of JAMB but as an opportunity to further strengthen the examination systems.

Mrs Thomas-Onashile said the events surrounding the conduct and outcome of the 2025 UTME have rightly sparked public concern among well-meaning Nigerians.

“However, the candid admission of technical failures that affected the examination and Mr Oloyede’s decision to take full responsibility for the setback are precisely why LASU expresses its unwavering support for the JAMB registrar,” she said.

JAMB admits fault, announces resit

JAMB had earlier admitted that a technical error affected the results of over 370,000 candidates across 157 Lagos and the South-East centres.

The admission followed a review of the results by stakeholders invited by the board after widespread concerns of low scores by candidates.

The board attributed the glitch to a failed software update and announced that the affected candidates would retake the examination starting Friday, 16 May.

Over 1.9 million candidates sat this year’s UTME, of which 1.5 million—or 78 per cent—scored less than 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.

However, some candidates protested their low scores, insisting they performed better than their results showed. Other Nigerians on social media also criticised JAMB for what they described as a massive failure.

Mr Oloyede had earlier said that the UTME statistics are consistent with what has been obtainable over the years. Last year, 76 per cent of candidates who sat the UTME scored less than 200 points.

However, following a thorough review of the 2025 UTME results, Mr Oloyede noted that he is taking full responsibility for the error, stating, “I apologise and take full responsibility, not just in words.”

‘An uncommon act’

Mr Egbewole, the UNILORIN vice-chancellor, praised the JAMB Registrar’s leadership, noting that while the error could have been pinned on the service provider, Mr Oloyede chose to accept responsibility.

He described it as an uncommon phenomenon.

“We are indeed very proud of you as our distinguished Alumnus and worthy Ambassador,” Mr Egbewole wrote.

“The admission of the error committed by one of the service providers culminating in the result that affected more than 300,000 candidates could have been laid at the doorstep of the service provider, but you took full responsibility. This is an uncommon phenomenon in Nigeria.”

The University of Ilorin’s commendation adds to a chorus of support from other stakeholders who have praised JAMB’s transparency.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, also lauded the board’s accountability during the review process.

