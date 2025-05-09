Candidates who sat the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now check their results.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed this in a notice shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The UTME is an annual entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

This year, over two million candidates registered for the computer-based examination and over 1.94 million sat the examination held between 24 April and 5 May.

JAMB said candidates can check their results by sending “RESULT” followed by their registration number to either 55019 or 66019 via SMS.

Poor performance trend

In a statistical update earlier released by the Board, JAMB revealed that about 78 per cent of candidates scored less than 200 of the 400 obtainable points.

Only 0.63 per cent (12,421 candidates) scored 300 and above, while a total of 24,535 candidates scored less than 100 marks.

JAMB Registrar Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, said the UTME results are consistent with the trend of about a decade

Addressing public concerns about this year’s outcome, Mr Oloyede explained that the results were not unusual, emphasising that they aligned with historical patterns of the UTME results.

“This is not peculiar to this year. The performance statistics are consistent with those of the last 12 years,” he said.

Underage, absentee and malpractice cases

The examination board said that while 40,247 underage candidates were permitted to take part in the examinations as ‘exceptional candidates’, only 467 or 1.16 per cent of these candidates achieved scores that meet the “threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.”

Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent from the examination. The Board also disclosed that 2,185 candidates are under investigation for various infractions, while 97 have been established to have engaged in examination malpractice.

JAMB added that the results of candidates flagged for malpractice or still under investigation would be withheld pending the conclusion of review processes.

