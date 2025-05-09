Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, Mohbad, debunked the alleged embezzlement of funds donated to seek justice for his son on Thursday.

During a recent TikTok live on Thursday, Mr Aloba addressed the allegations that he and his brother embezzled funds donated through a public GoFundMe seeking justice for Mohbad.

Mr Aloba firmly denied the accusations, stating the total amount he received. He said, “I, Mohbad’s father, first gave N16 million to the pathologist; I later spent an additional close to N2 million.” “If those I paid could debunk this, then you should not believe me, ” he added.

Contrary to the public speculation that he may have received N100 million through the GofundMe campaign, Mr Aloba reiterated that the Access Bank account used for the donations never held more than N18 million.

He said: “Some said it was N12 million I paid, I tell you today, and I want you to believe that nothing changed what I earlier told you. I have told you all how I spent it.

“Some people asked me if we did not pay the pathologists, even the pathologist already said all money was paid to him when asked.” He said.

Statement of accounts

Narrating his spending history, Mr Aloba claimed he can’t hide any money in the account that is transparent and liable to tracking.

He said, “Money in an account is not secretive. There is a record of how it entered the account and how it was spent. That is what you should demand from me. Several times, I did a statement of accounts, yet they said I deleted some transactions.

“The statement of accounts is readily available upon your request. Since the contributions started, the money in the Access account has never reached N20 million; it was N18 million. That is all an allegation of my brother and me embezzling GoFundMe.

“What we all agreed to seek is what I used money for, so if there is any misunderstanding, ask me, I am ready to answer you if you are ready to hear.” He declared.

Reacting to insinuation that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found him wanted, Mr Aloba described such claims as baseless. He explained: “Because money causes disputes, even among siblings, so they would not be saying they see N100 million in Baba’s account, EFCC found him wanted, that is what I have heard.”

Court Ruling

Earlier, on 19 March 2025, this newspaper reported that Mr. Aloba publicly rejected the court’s ruling, which declared the defendants in his son’s death case, Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Samson Balogun (Sam Larry), Owodunni Ibrahim (Prime Boy), and Pere Babatunde, not guilty.

Addressing the court case on his son’s death, Mr Aloba said: “By now, at Coroner, we expect results of what we paid, but the judge is presently on leave. Everything they recorded will be revealed when he resumes, and we will know the next step.

On the progress of the autopsy and legal case, Mr Aloba showed concern, as autopsy results went against people’s expectations. According to him, the autopsy results are more critical than public expectations.

He said, “Mostly on the pathologist. As you have heard, the results (autopsy) did not come out as we expected. When asked, he claimed it was not what we expected, but the actual work he carried out is essential.

Autopsy authenticity

However, speaking on the authenticity of the autopsy conducted by a private pathologist, Mr Aloba said, “Before then, it is time to say a few words about what my lawyer, Wahab Shittu (SAN), has been doing secretly. My lawyer assured me that the pathologists’ result is better than the one the government (police) conducted.

“I plead with us not to be angry, regardless of how little we contributed to the pathologists’ result, though the result did not return what we wanted.”

Relying on his lawyer’s findings, Mr Aloba claimed the issue would become more serious, and a mystery would be revealed. “I assure you that God will deliver the justice we seek for Mohbad to us. The case is adjourned until Friday, and I know it will be fruitful.”

Moreover, he spoke on his recent song released amidst his son’s death court case, which is perceived to be malicious towards a particular set of people.

Mr Aloba claimed his songs are ”revival songs” and not targeted at anyone. “They said it is like a malicious and abusive song. I made those I could respond to understand that it is a revival song, but it depends on the minds everyone used to receive it,” he clarified.

Mohbad, a fast-rising music star and former Marlian Music signee, died under controversial circumstances on 12 September 2023. Since then, his family and fans have sought clarity and justice amid conflicting reports, public outcry, and official silence.

As the coroner’s inquest continues, attention now turns to the upcoming court date, which Mr. Aloba believes will shed light on the unresolved mystery of his son’s death.

Since Mohbad’s demise in September 2023, his family has been displeased over the paternity of his son, Liam Aloba, and the sharing of his assets.

While seeking justice for his son’s death, Mr Aloba also sought a DNA test for the late Mohbad’s son to affirm the paternity of his grandson, which Omowunmi, Mohbad’s widow, considered a disguise for Mr Aloba’s actual interest in Mohbad’s property.

