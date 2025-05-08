President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm nominees for the South West Development Commission (SWDC), the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), and the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday.

The regional commissions were established to accelerate infrastructural development, stimulate economic activities, and improve social welfare in their respective geopolitical zones. Each commission will operate with legislative oversight from the National Assembly.

In the letter, President Tinubu said his request for confirmation of the nominees is in accordance with the constitutional requirements for the commissions.

Nominees for South West Development Commission (SWDC)

For the SWDC, President Tinubu nominated 18 individuals, led by a former senator from Ekiti State, Olubunmi Adetunbi as Chairman and Charles Akinola as Managing Director.

Other members are Bolaji Ariyo, Joseph olugbenga, Scholastica Omoworare, Olumuyiwa Olabimtan, Adewinle Martins, Ibrahim Olaifa, Kabiru Lakwaya, Abdul Adamu a retired general, Arinola Fagbemi, Ukoha Onyekwere, Howell Ihenacho, Olugbenga Olufehinti, Tele Ogunjobi, Funmilayo Tejuosho, Fatai Ibikunle and Lateef Ajijola.

Nominees for North Central Development Commission (NCDC)

The NCDC board will be chaired by Cosmas Akiyir, with Tsenyil Yiltsen as Managing Director.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Others are Dauda Kigbu, Zakari Jikantoro, Suleiman Ali, Bunmi Olusona, Umar Mantu, Atotse Abraham, Solomon Adodo, Abdulkadir Usman, Habu Mamman, Atinuke Owolabi, Rachel Nse, Boniface Izziogu, James Uloko, Princess Ajanah Bilgis Sani, Aishatu Ibrahim and Muhammad Bashar.

READ ALSO: APGA has adopted Tinubu as partys 2027 presidential candidate Soludo

Nominees for South South Development Commission (SSDC)

For the SSDC, Chibudom Nwuche was nominated as Chairman, with Usoro Akpabio as Managing Director.

After reading the president’s request, the senate president referred them to relevant committees for screening and confirmation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

