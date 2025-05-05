Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director at Rainoil Limited and Managing Director of Norsworthy Investment Limited, speaks with PREMIUM TIMES about her journey in leadership, navigating a male-dominated industry, and her mission to empower more women in business.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Ogbechie: My professional journey started over three decades ago when I joined a commercial bank, first for the national youth service programme and then as a permanent staff.

This was the foundation of a banking career spanning 19 years in two Nigerian Banks. I joined Rainoil Limited 15 years ago as Executive Director and facilitated the building of robust systems and structures required by a fast-growing oil and gas company.

Following Rainoil’s foray into Real Estate, Agriculture and Hospitality, I was appointed the Managing Director of Norsworthy Investments Limited 2022 to oversee the group’s investments in Non – fuel Businesses. I have performed in this role for the last three years in addition to my duties as Group ED responsible for shared services.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Ogbechie: Women leaders inspire and empower others around by being authentic and upholding their personal values and the values of the organisation. The values should align to successfully lead and influence the people around you.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Ogbechie: I believe that the uniqueness is in the ability of women to lead from the heart, which is different from being sentimental, while men lead from the head.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Ogbechie: It is a male dominated industry, so there are few women in board positions and therefore few mentors to work with.

I am collaborating with other women groups in and out of the industry to lift as many women as possible and bridge the gap. I also experienced unconscious bias within and outside the organisation.

I co-founded the company with my husband and joined the company full time in its 12th year after 19 years in banking, but I had to demonstrate and earn respect from the internal and external stakeholders for the value I brought.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Ogbechie: Less than a year after I joined the second bank I worked at, I was redeployed to HR and given a supervisory role when I had no HR experience. I had to learn from the people I was leading and also do a lot of research and studying to gain the knowledge I needed to perform successfully on that role.

I eventually rose to be the Head of HR for the whole organisation. That gave me confidence and knowledge that I can achieve anything I put my heart to. In my current job, my imprints are on all the success stories of the organisation.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Ogbechie: Do not be a stranger in your industry, dig deep and be as knowledgeable as you possibly can. Offer value, solve problems and contribute meaningfully, especially in a profit-making organisation.

You have to demonstrate that you are helping the organisation make money and not lose money. Life is a journey, but no two journeys are the same. Discover yourself and run your own race. Learn from other people’s experiences but do not ‘copy and paste’.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Ogbechie: I delegate and outsource where necessary. I am in business with my husband, so it also makes it easier to support each other and fill in for each other.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Ogbechie: Accelerate action for me means that it is time to do the work. We have done a lot of talking and pontificating. The bulk of the work to close the gender gap will be done by women and we have to create enough tables to balance out.

How it reflects on my leadership approach is to hold the hands of as many women as possible.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Ogbechie is also a member of WIMBIZ.

