The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Ahmed Shaw at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, for not disclosing $90,000 to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Shaw was arraigned before the judge, Deinde Dipeolu, on one count of money laundering.

“The defendant was arrested on 3 March at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for non-declaration of the sum of $90,000,” the EFCC stated.

In the charge, the commission alleged that Mr Shaw’s failure to declare the funds violated Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The section requires individuals transporting cash or negotiable instruments exceeding $10,000 to make a declaration to Customs. A breach of the law attracts a penalty of forfeiture of the funds, imprisonment of at least two years, or both.

Mr Shaw initially pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Change of plea

In a statement on Sunday by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated that during the resumed hearing on 15 April, the agency presented its first prosecution witness, Danladi Ibrahim, an NDLEA operative, who testified that the defendant failed to declare the $90,000 in his possession.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel Aminu Lawal, the witness said Mr Shaw’s statement was recorded under caution and that several exhibits including the cash, the defendant’s statement, and the NDLEA handover note were tendered and admitted by the court.

At Friday’s hearing, the defendant’s counsel, E.I. Ogundeji, informed the court that his client intended to change his plea.

Mr Shaw was then re-arraigned on the same charge and pleaded guilty.

Following the change of plea, prosecution counsel Z.B. Atiku called on EFCC operative Aminu Lawal to review the facts of the case.

Adjournment

Mr Dipeolu adjourned the matter until 6 May for judgement.

Before this case, EFCC secured a six-month conviction against Okorie Sunday, who was apprehended by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the same Lagos airport for false currency declaration.

Mr Sunday, who arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, on 19 March, declared $279,000 at the Currency Declaration Desk.

However, further searches revealed an additional $299,000 concealed in various packages, bringing the total to $578,000.

