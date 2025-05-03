Dozens of Nigerian media leaders will gather in Ogun State next week to discuss how to turn the connections with their audiences and communities into resources in the AI age.

The leaders will gather at a summit, from 5-6 May, at the Academy Suites, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to a statement by the Founder/Director of The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, around 60 media leaders, including newspaper publishers, editors-in-chief, TV and radio chief executives, general managers, directors of programmes and editors, are expected at the Clinic’s 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit.

The high-profile event is being held with the sponsorship, support and partnership of the NLNG, Lagos and Ogun state governments, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidelity Bank and Polaris Bank.

Others are: The Punch, The Nation, The Cable and Business Day newspapers.

The rest are: the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Innovation Media Consulting Group, Real Pharmaceuticals, Academy Suites and Penpushing Media.

“Besides the enriching intellectual engagements,” Mr Obe said, “A major outcome of last year’s edition was the formation, based on one of the speakers’ presentation titled, WHERE’S THE MONEY, of the Innovative Media Partners Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (IMPCMS).”

He added: “A major highlight of the forthcoming edition will be the OWNERS’ FORUM where five media leaders -Frank Aigbogun, publisher of Business Day; Joseph Adeyeye, CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Punch Newspapers; Toun Okewale Sonaiya CEO WFM 91.7FM, Nigeria’s only women’s radio; Betty Dibiah Akeredolu-Ale, CEO Branama TV, Nigeria’s first television station targeting children; and Mr Musikilu Mojeed, COO/Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, will share insights and peculiarities on audience engagement.” Tolu Ogunlesi, a former presidential aide, will moderate this segment.

“It is an occasion for the leaders to square up to their markets for enduring prosperity, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence,” Mr Obe said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that many newsrooms all over the world, including Nigeria, are battling with sustainability with some shutting down and others downsizing.

Many advertisers are moving to global digital platforms and many media consumers are unwilling or unable to pay for news, forcing newsrooms to rethink their sustainability plans.

