The Nigerian Government has secured a $191 million grant from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to strengthen the country’s health systems over the next four years.

The grant was announced in Abuja on Friday at the launch of Gavi’s Health Systems Strengthening (HSS-3) support to Nigeria.

Described as one of the largest ever health systems grant by Gavi, the funding is expected to help reach at least 1.8 million zero-dose children and increase immunisation coverage to 84 per cent by 2028.

In addition, Gavi is investing nearly $100 million in a nationwide measles and rubella vaccination campaign targeting over 100 million children.

Speaking at the launch, Gavi’s Director of Health Systems and Immunisation Strengthening, Alex de Jonquières, said the Alliance has supported Nigeria with over $2.4 billion since 2000—enabling the vaccination of 62 million children and averting an estimated two million deaths.

Mr de Jonquières said Gavi has introduced nine vaccines in Nigeria, including HPV, which has protected 13.5 million girls from cervical cancer, and malaria vaccine.

He noted that Gavi’s 10-year country strategy for Nigeria, adopted in 2018, has facilitated the procurement of $1.1 billion worth of vaccines—one-third funded by Nigeria and two-thirds by Gavi—and an additional $260 million to strengthen systems that deliver them.

Mr de Jonquières said the programme has reached 1.7 million zero-dose children, delivered immunisation campaigns to over 91 million under-fives, and installed 11,405 units of cold chain equipment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He added that Gavi’s support has led to the recruitment of 3,683 health workers in eight states, who also helped over 572,000 mothers give birth, renovations of 493 primary healthcare centres, and provision of essential logistics such as buses, motorcycles, boats, and refrigerated vans.

Despite these gains, he warned that Nigeria still accounts for the highest number of zero-dose children globally.

“To address this, we are today launching Gavi’s next health systems strengthening grant with another ~$191m of funding over the next four years,” he said.

New grant

Mr de Jonquières said the grant was designed by the Government of Nigeria through an inclusive planning process across the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and other agencies at the federal and state levels.

He said it was also supported by the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, many other partners, civil societies and private sector organisations.

He noted that nearly 80 per cent of the new funding will be directed to the sub-national level, with over 10 per cent allocated to civil society organisations working in communities.

He added that the National Traditional Leaders’ Committee would play a key role in mobilising support at grassroots levels.

Mr de Jonquières said Gavi’s investment aligns with Nigeria’s Sector-Wide Approach and health sector reform programme and urged the government to continue increasing domestic funding for immunisation.

“We also look forward to robust accountability from both government and implementing partners to ensure that every Naira invested results in systemic improvements in the performance of the health system and ultimately lead to more Nigerian children’s lives being saved,” he said.

Expanding healthcare

Speaking at the launch, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said Gavi’s continued support has enabled Nigeria to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and introduce critical new vaccines, including for HPV, malaria and Mpox.

Mr Pate, represented by the Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Kamil Shoretire, said the new grant aligns with Nigeria’s broader vision of expanding access to affordable, equitable healthcare.

He said the government is passionate about making quality health services equitably accessible and affordable to all and rapidly reducing maternal deaths.

“Nigeria considers investing in the health sector as a key dividend of democracy and that the provision of quality health services as a fundamental right of every citizen, in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Muyi Aina, said the progress in routine immunisation and primary healthcare is due to Gavi’s support and President Bola Tinubu’s increased domestic investment in health.

Mr Aina said with the launch of HSS-3, Nigerians will begin to see more citizen-focused improvements in immunisation and primary health services across the country.

In his remark, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, said the health body is committed to strengthening the country’s health system through a rights-based approach grounded in governance, transparency, and partnerships.

Mr Mulombo noted that a strong immunisation system is indeed the critical foundation for robust primary healthcare.

“Launching this grant today is an overall symbol highlighting the importance of immunisation,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

