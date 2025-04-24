Paralympic bronze medalist Eniola Bolaji has been named the recipient of the 2024 Africa Women in Badminton Award (AWIBA), in recognition of her outstanding achievements and inspiring journey in para-badminton.

The prestigious award was presented during the Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA) Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 24 April, in China.

Bolaji, a multiple-time African champion, becomes the second Nigerian to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of badminton veteran Obiageli Solaja, who received the award in 2019.

Receiving the award on her behalf, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, described the recognition as timely and well-deserved. He commended Bolaji’s dedication and trailblazing accomplishments, noting her impact on the growth of para-badminton in Africa.

“I am extremely proud of Eniola Bolaji. This award reflects the BCA’s recognition of her remarkable progress,” Mr Orbih said. “As the first African to win a medal in badminton or para-badminton at the Olympics or Paralympics, I believe she is only just beginning to make her mark on the global stage.

“This award will not only motivate Eniola but also inspire a new generation of Nigerian and African para-badminton players. It shows that their efforts are being noticed and celebrated.”

Mr Orbih also extended his appreciation to the new leadership of the National Sports Commission, led by Shehu Dikko, for the way they have continuously demonstrated that there is a breath of fresh air in sports in Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Mr Orbih highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to host two international para-badminton championships in Abia State this September/October.

“We are looking forward to delivering world-class events. This is an exciting moment for Nigerian badminton, and we intend to set a new benchmark,” he added.

Previous AWIBA Winners:

• 2018 – Gretha Prinsloo (South Africa)

• 2019 – Obiageli Solaja (Nigeria)

• 2020 – Hadia Hosny (Egypt)

• 2021 – Lynn Du Preez (Namibia)

• 2022 – Awatef Ghalloussi (Tunisia)

• 2023 – Harriet Semugabi (Uganda)

