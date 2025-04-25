The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned the attack on him by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for hosting the Israeli Ambassador in Nigeria, Michael Freeman.

Mr Fani-Kayode had kicked against the visit in a Facebook statement, saying Governor Mutfwang “made a grave mistake by hosting the Ambassador of Israel, an ethno-fascist, genocidal, child-killing, terrorist & apartheid nation in his state.”

But the governor responded that the visit focused on agriculture, technology, and medicine, not religion or ideology, dismissing Mr Fani-Kayode’s criticism as “intellectually dishonest and morally bankrupt.”

In his Facebook post, the former minister said: “I watched the show of shame & almost threw up.

“As a Christian, how does this Mutfwang feel about receiving mass murderers, ethnic cleansers & religious bigots in his official residence? More importantly, as a human being, how can he sleep at night after doing this?”

He said the governor hosted a man whose country was allegedly linked to the killings in his state and other places in the country.

“Outside of that does he not know about the role that Israel & her strongest allies are playing in the killings in the North & even in his own state?

“Does he not know who is really behind the terrorists that have plagued our nation both North & South?

“Does he not know who is really benefiting from the carnage & land-grabbing? Does he not know that their objective is to plunge us into a civil & religious war whilst they pick up the pieces? Mr Fani-Kayode said.

Mr Fani-Kayode said the Israeli government founded the terrorist organisations in the world in their quest to destroy and dominate.

“Someone tell him to ask his Zionist friends who created, founded, funds and arms ISIS, ISWAP, Boko Haram, Al Shabab, Al Qaeda & virtually every other terrorist organisation in the world.

“Tell him to ask them who uses these evil forces to divide, destabilise & destroy the foreign nations which they seek to control & dominate.

“Tell him to ask them why none of the terrorist organisations mentioned above has EVER attacked Israel or targetted the Israelis? Mr Fani-Kayode alleged.

He also accused the Israeli government of funding an attempt for Nigeria’s disintegration during the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

“Tell him (Governor Mutfwang) to ask them who funded and sold arms to the Biafrans more than anyone else during our civil war.

“Tell him to ask them how African Jews from Ethiopia (known as the Falashas) that are seeking to become Israeli nationals are treated in the Zionist state and how they are subjected to and injected with strange and toxic chemicals in order to prevent them from having children and “contaminating” the white/European bloodline of the non-semitic Ashkenazi Jews that rule that dark and accursed country.”

Mr Fani-Kayode said the governor receiving Mr Freeman has disappointed the children and women who are being killed by the Israeli government in Gaza.

“Receiving the emissary of an insensitive & callous beast, a bloodthirsty tyrant, a feral psychopath & a delusional megalomaniac like Bibi Netanyahu & showering accolades on him is an insult to the martyred women & children of Gaza & a big slap on the face of those that are fighting Israeli occupation in Palestine.

“Worst still in doing so the Governor has inflicted a deep spiritual wound on himself & his Government.

“Bringing a Jewish snake into your house will not help you to solve your problems in Plateau State, no matter what they promise to do for you: it will only make them worse.

“As they say, “beware of the Greeks, especially when they bring gifts!” The Trojans learnt this lesson the hard way! Let us hope the same fate does not befall you.

“Meanwhile did your guest tell you that they spit on Christians in his country?

“Did he tell you that according to their holy book known as the Talmud, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was a liar and a rogue and is now burning in hell whilst swimming in a pool of human faeces?

“Did he tell you that they discriminate against both Christians and Muslims and that they detain and slaughter them like flies?

“I learnt that the day after he left Plateau State, no less than 100 more people were killed by the terrorists: why am I not surprised? Mr Fani-Kayode said.

Mr Mutfwang reacts

Responding, Mr Mutfwang, in a statement posted by Plateau News Update, said Mr Fani-Kayode’s tirade on the visit “was nothing short of a cocktail of conspiracy theories, unfiltered rage, and dangerous misinformation.

He said while Mr Fani-Kayode has the right to freedom of speech, “what he can not be allowed to do is distort the truth and demonize a well-intentioned act of governance.

“Governor Mutfwang did not host the ambassador of a religion or ideology in Jos, the Plateau State capital. He received a diplomatic representative of a sovereign nation (Israel) on a mission focused squarely on agriculture, technology, and medicine.

“His intention stated clearly, is to unlock opportunities for food security, economic growth, and healthcare development in Plateau State. FFK, who claims to be a Christian, should understand the sacred duty of a leader to bring healing, not chaos, to his people. That is exactly what Governor Mutfwang is doing”, the statement stated.

“Plateau is not at war with Israel. Plateau is at war with poverty, food insecurity, youth unemployment, and decaying public infrastructure. It is in agriculture that the new relationship between Plateau State and Israel shines most brightly. Mr. Freeman came offering what Israel is globally known for: solutions. Innovations such as drip irrigation, precision farming, post-harvest preservation, and livestock management are technologies that have turned deserts into green fields.

“They are precisely what Plateau needs to become self-sufficient in food production and competitive in agricultural exports. Should Plateau reject that because of geopolitical grievances that have nothing to do with us?

“To invoke the suffering of Gazans as a reason to deny Plateau people access to life-saving innovation is not just intellectually dishonest but morally bankrupt,” the statement added.

