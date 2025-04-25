Uzor Arukwe, a Nollywood actor, has recently responded to speculations around his sexuality.

In an interview with Chef Ify, he shares

his initial reaction when he first heard the rumour.

“They said that I was gay, and that shocked me to my balls. I was excited, too. I heard that when they start saying those kinds of things, you will blow (famous), so I thought, ‘this must be it’.”

His response highlights the ease at which he lives life and his ability to find humour in straining situations.

While he addressed the rumour, Uzor expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community:

“So, I have a lot of gay friends; they are my people, and I know their sexuality. And I love them to death. I have nothing against them whatsoever, but I won’t agree with what I’m not just because they are a certain type of people to some people. For me, let God judge,” he said.

Becoming Uzor Arukwe

Uzor made his debut in 2014 in the movie Unspoken Truth.

He gradually gained recognition for his role as Sergeant Tutu. He also played the role of a private investigator in a 2019 movie, Code Wilo. This also earned him more recognition.

African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award had him nominated twice for ‘Best Actor in Comedy or Movie’ in 2020 for his Smash and Size 12 roles, respectively.

In 2021, he was nominated ‘Best Actor’ for his role in “Yours Regardless”. This was entered in the Best Nollywood Awards.

Recently in the news is the YouTube movie by Omoni Oboli, “Love In Every Word”, where he earned the name and title “Odwugu Paranran”.

This movie has kept him in the news as his role relished what many people fantasise about their love life to be – the man who can afford anything for her. The woman that would be loved and spoiled silly.”

Uzor’s acting has stayed so excellent that veterans before him had to comment on his acting. Segun Arinze, aka Black Arrow, had this to say about him: “Uzor did so well in that film. He is the biggest deal right now. I’m so happy for him because he has worked his way up the ladder.”

The actor is married to Barbara Boyd-Arukwe. Though details of their wedding date are unavailable online, the date on their pages shows that they have been together for nearly 10 years.

