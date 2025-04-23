The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has announced plans to revamp the Police Mobile Force (PMF) to strengthen internal security and enhance operational readiness.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, Mr Egbetokun announced the plan on Tuesday during a conference with Squadron Commanders of the PMF at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The IGP emphasised the need to reposition the PMF in line with its original mandate as the Nigeria Police Force’s elite strike unit, designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent threats,” the statement partly read.

Mr Egbetokun, during the conference, expressed worries over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including escort and guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, a trend which has undermined the unit’s effectiveness.

His lamentation came barely a week after Nigerians berated the police force following a viral video showing a Chinese national and his family giving money to some PMF personnel at a construction site in Lagos.

“To address this, the IGP has announced a series of measures including the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorised deployments, regular quarterly training focused on ethics and professionalism, and mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons for rapid tactical support,” the statement read further.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Noting that PMF commanders will be held accountable for the conduct of their personnel, Mr Egbetokun urged them to lead proactively through regular training, inspections, and mentorship aimed at upholding discipline, respect for human rights and operational excellence.

The police boss also spoke about plans to introduce new leadership strategies and capacity-building initiatives designed to meet modern security challenges and align with global best practices.

This, he said, will restore the PMF to its rightful role as a disciplined and dependable tactical arm.

Mr Egbetokun, who appreciated the support of President Bola Tinubu, acknowledged the critical contributions of the police’s international partners in enhancing training and technical capacity.

He charged all PMF squadron commanders to embrace the reform “as a professional and moral responsibility, reiterating that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to its mandate of safeguarding lives, property, and national security.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

