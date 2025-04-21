Motunrayo Opayinka is the CEO of Womenovate Ltd, an EdTech platform focused on bridging the gender gap in STEM.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Opayinka reflects on her journey through the male-dominated tech industry, the power of women-led leadership, and why bold, urgent action is needed to achieve gender equity in Africa.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Opayinka: I am a Technology and Digital Transformation Executive with over 20 years of experience in the Oil and Gas/Energy industry, mainly in Downstream activities, System Implementations and Business Transformation.

Motivated by achievement and creativity with proven commercial and interpersonal skills, I founded Womenovate Limited, an Edtech platform helping close the gender gap in STEM by providing women resources to take on STEM careers and businesses.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Opayinka: Women leaders inspire and empower others, especially fellow women, through a combination of authenticity, leading by example, mentorship and sponsorship, creating inclusive spaces, advocacy and policy influence, emotional intelligence and empathy.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Opayinka: Women in leadership roles have demonstrated leadership with empathy, inclusivity and higher Emotional Intelligence (EQ).

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Opayinka: As a woman in tech, Gender Bias & Stereotypes remain the topmost challenge in my industry.

My solution to this was to ensure that I built undeniable credibility during my career by demonstrating deep expertise and speaking confidently in rooms where I am a minority and amplifying other women’s voices.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Opayinka: Winning the “Startup of the Year” award in 2022, across Africa.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Opayinka: Own your ambition – You belong at the table. Never shrink yourself or play small. Leadership isn’t about waiting for permission – it’s about stepping up with confidence.

-Build your knowledge & skills – Stay ahead by continuously learning, read widely, follow thought leaders, and attend industry events.

-Find mentors & build a support network.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Opayinka: I have learnt to adopt the following strategies: Prioritisation & time management, building a strong support system, self-care & mental wellness and aligning work with passion.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Opayinka: This year’s theme deeply resonates with me, especially in the work I do empowering women through technology, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship. It signifies the urgency to move beyond discussions and take bold, decisive steps toward gender equity.

As a leader, my approach has always been action-driven—whether it’s bridging the digital gender divide through Womenovate, advocating for more women in STEM, or creating opportunities for young women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Acceleration means scaling impact, removing barriers faster, and ensuring that policies, programmes, and investments translate into tangible benefits for women.

In Africa, where systemic challenges often slow progress, we must push for accelerated change by leveraging technology, partnerships, and policy advocacy. It’s about mentorship, access, and visibility, not just inspiring women but equipping them with the tools to lead and innovate.

I am doubling down on my commitment to not only spark conversations but to drive real, measurable progress.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Opayinka is also a member of WIMBIZ.

