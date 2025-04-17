A magistrate’s court in Apapa, Lagos, has freed 17-year-old Alabi Quadri, who went viral ahead of the 2023 general elections for standing in front of the convoy of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The magistrate, Adetola Olorunfemi, ordered teenager Alabi’s release on Thursday, following legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He noted that the Nigerian Correctional Service would produce teenager Quadri before the Apapa magistrates’ court—Sikiru Adagun Courthouse (Court No. 9), Orege, Ajegunle—by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“I am pleased to share that Quadri Alabi is going to be produced by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service before the Court tomorrow by 9 a.m.,” Mr Effiong said in the statement.

Mr Effiong had revealed that he had visited the magistrate’s court in the Apapa Magisterial District, on 9 April, to ascertain the circumstances surrounding teenager Alabi’s arrest and continued detention.

“I can confirm that Alabi has been in detention since January. He was abducted by ‘Area Boys’ close to his home while returning from work,” Mr Effiong stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, both Alabi and his mother believe his ordeal was triggered by a long-standing grudge held by local youths who felt entitled to a portion of a monetary gift he received after the viral encounter with Mr Obi.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi urges Tinubu to quickly return to Nigeria from France

“His painful walk to prison can be attributed to the prolonged malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys of his locality who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi’s way when he halted and stood in front of the convoy of Mr Peter Obi during the last electioneering campaign,” Mr Effiong explained.

Mr Effiong said the group, angry over not receiving a share, abducted him and took him to Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station), accusing him of involvement in street fights.

He narrated that the situation escalated when police charged him—alongside four strangers—with armed robbery.

His case was initially scheduled for hearing on 28 April. However, Mr Effiong disclosed that he and the DPP had jointly requested an earlier date, which the court granted.

More details to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

