The Niger government has received 17 kidnapped victims handed over to the government by the police command in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Yakubu Garba, received the victims on behalf of Governor Umaru Bago at the police headquarters in Minna on Friday.

He disclosed that the victims were rescued by operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Mr Garba said the victims were from Wuloto and Kango communities under Kuchi ward in Muyan Local Government of Niger.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at reducing insecurity in the country and the National Security Adviser for coordinating security efforts.

He also appreciated the Kaduna State Government and the police for their humanitarian efforts in assessing the victims’ psychological health before handing them over.

He noted that the incident highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration, as the victims were rescued in Kaduna and returned to Niger state.

Mr Garba urged the police to intensify efforts to combat insecurity and encouraged citizens to support Governor Bago in prayers.

“The success of the Bago-led administration is a blessing to the people.

“Within two years, insecurity and youth restiveness have reduced in the state and the governor needs our prayers and support to succeed,” he said.

“We appeal to parents and relatives of the victims to be patient and not rush to take them away.

“Their lives and health condition must be ascertained before handling them over to their parents,” he said.

In his remarks, Adamu Elleman, the newly appointed police commissioner in Niger, noted that the victims were 11 females and six males, from Wuloto village in Kuchi, Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA.

He attributed the successful rescue to a non-kinetic method showcasing the police’s strategic approach to combating crime.

Mr Elleman pledged to rid the state of criminal elements and vowed to intensify efforts to eliminate crime in the state, through constant patrols, stop-and-search operations, and arrests.

He assured that criminals would face justice, adding that, “I will not relent; I will ensure they are brought to book.”

One of the victims, Victoria Ishaya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 15 of them were kidnapped from one household.

“We were kidnapped about six months ago; our abductors came in at midnight, took us, and crossed the river with us to one place in Kaduna,” she said.

(NAN)

