President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as chairperson of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment of the former Kwara Central Senator will be for an initial term of four years.

President Tinubu said the appointment took effect on March 11, 2025.

Dr Oloriegbe represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

He holds a Master’s in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC, Paris, and a Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Mr Oloriegbe is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Nigeria Veneral Disease Association, Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria, International Aids Society (IAS), and the Africa Health Leadership and Management Network.

He served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023 and the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly

Committee on Health.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu

(Information and Strategy)

March 30, 2025

