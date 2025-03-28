A violent clash has erupted between security agents and members of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).
The clash ensued during the Quds procession by the IMN members on Friday around the Banex roundabout in Wuse 2.
Jafaar Gali, one of the leaders of the Friday procession, told PREMIUM TIMES that the procession started after the Jumat prayers.
“We were around Zenith Bank at Banex when some soldiers came to stop us,” he said, confessing that they also hurled stones at the soldiers.
Mr Gali said many of their members have been killed or injured. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately verify his claim, but we saw three military vans evacuating some people to an unknown location.
Another Shiite member who simply identified as Muhammad said that the bodies of some of their members killed have been taken to Mararaba, Nasarawa State.
Mr Muhammad said the soldiers and the police used excessive force to disperse them. According to him, some people have been arrested including those not participating in the procession.
As of press time, police and soldiers have taken over the streets of parts of Abuja, especially the Wuse axis.
Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for Abuja police command, could not be reached by phone. A message sent to her has not been responded to as of press time.
Also, Onyenma Nwachukwu, spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters has not responded to an SMS sent to him.
Every last Friday of Ramadan, the Shiites globally hold their Quds procession in solidarity with Palestine which has been in decades-long war with Israel.
They also protest against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
The Nigerian government, however, treats the Shiites as a violent group which results in clashes between the Shiites and security agencies.
Details later…
