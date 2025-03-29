The Naira appreciated on Friday in the official market, trading at N1,536.82 to a dollar.
Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website showed that the Naira gained N1.84.
This represents a 0.11 per cent increase compared to the N1,538.66 per dollar recorded on Thursday.
The gain followed four days of slight depreciation between Monday and Thursday.
|
On Monday, 24 March, the Naira closed at N1,531.19 per dollar. On Tuesday, it traded at N1,532.39, and on Wednesday, it exchanged at N1,537.62.
In spite of these slight losses, the Naira has remained relatively stable against the US Dollar since December 2024, due to CBN’s reforms promoting transparency in the foreign exchange market.
(NAN)
