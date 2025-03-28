The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Nigerian Muslims to search for the Shawwal moon on Saturday, 29 Ramadan 1446 AH.

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Secretary-General of NSCIA, Is-haq Oloyede, the sighting of the new moon will determine the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

The Council advised that the moon sighting should be done in line with Islamic guidelines and verification standards.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1446 AH immediately after sunset on Saturday, 29 Ramadan 1446 AH, which is equivalent to 29 March 2025,” the statement read.

Need for physical sighting

The Council noted that scientific calculations predict the moon’s conjunction at 11:58 am on 29 March 2025, but emphasised that Islamic tradition requires physical sighting.

If the crescent is sighted, ‘Idul Fitr’ will be on Sunday, 30 March. Otherwise, the celebration will take place on Monday, 31 March.

To ensure proper reporting, NSCIA provided a list of National Moon-Sighting Committee members and their contact details for Muslims who observe the crescent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Charity for less privileged

The statement also reminded Muslims of the obligation of “Zakatul Fitr”, urging them to give out the required food levy to the less privileged before the ‘Id prayer.

Muslims were encouraged to intensify prayers in the final days of Ramadan, seeking peace, security, and development for Nigeria.

The Council also urged Muslims to pray for the country’s leaders, quoting the Hadith: “Do not curse your leaders; invoke Allah to make them righteous, for their righteousness brings about your well-being as well” (Sunan At-Tirmidhi, Book 49, Hadith 3299).

“While wishing us all happy ‘Idul Fitr, the Council enjoins Muslims all over the country to look out for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the night of Saturday, 29 March 2025. ‘Id Mubarak in advance!” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

