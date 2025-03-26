Vice President Kashim Shettima has cautioned against judicial blackmail, urging the judiciary to remain steadfast in upholding justice without succumbing to political or personal pressures.

Speaking at the inaugural Body of Benchers Annual Lecture in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Shettima described the judiciary as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s sovereignty and warned against any attempt to manipulate the law.

“Laws are not mere technicalities; they are the scaffolding of civilisation. Without laws, there is no order. Without order, there is no society. Every time justice is delayed, every time the law is bent to serve the interests of agents of anarchy, and every time institutions waver in the face of blackmail, we erode the very foundation of our nation. And if that foundation crumbles, no matter how high we have built, everything falls apart,” Mr Shettima said.

Criticism Vs blackmail

Mr Shettima’s remarks came at a time of growing criticisms of the judiciary over perceived perverse decisions given by judges, embarrassing conflicting court rulings and corruption as well as bias within the system.

Amid crashing public confidence in the Nigerian courts, it is increasingly becoming difficult to distinguish between outright blackmail inspired by vested interests from criticisms that arise from genuine concerns about the state of affairs of the judiciary.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) recently sanctioned and warned some judges over various acts of misconduct.

Top judiciary officials believe that many critical reviews of the Nigerian judiciary are informed by malice.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In December last year, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, said failed lawyers and litigants were responsible for the attacks on the judges of the court.

Mr Shettima emphasised the judiciary’s role in national stability and cautioned lawyers against succumbing to external pressure.

“That is why we recognise that the mandate entrusted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was affirmed by a judiciary that did not yield to the weight of vested interests—a judiciary that understood that the fate of a nation is too sacred to be intimidated by any party or bartered for compromise,” he said.

Calls for legal reforms to regain public confidence

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun commended the Body of Benchers for organising the lecture, describing it as a crucial platform for assessing the legal profession.

“The sanctity of our profession rests on our ability to uphold ethical standards,” Mrs Kekere-Ekun said, expressing optimism that the forum would drive meaningful reforms.

Former Lagos State Governor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Babatunde Fashola called for urgent legal reforms to restore public confidence in the justice system.

He explained that the legal system must demonstrate self-correcting mechanisms to ensure justice is speedy, credible, and reliable.

Concerns over legal education

Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Adegboyega Awomolo, also SAN, raised concerns about declining standards in legal education.

He suggested that law should be a second-degree programme to improve the quality of training.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had previously mentioned the urgent need to overhaul Nigeria’s legal education curriculum.

“Our law schools continue to produce graduates who struggle to meet global standards. A well-articulated curriculum review is essential to ensuring Nigerian lawyers can compete favourably on the international stage,” Mr Osinbajo stated.

Renowned legal scholar Afe Babalola (SAN) echoed this concern, criticising the proliferation of law schools without proper facilities.

He called for a centralised legal education system with standardized training and examinations.

The Nigerian Law School (NLS) has recently rejected students from unaccredited institutions, highlighting ongoing concerns about quackery in the profession.

Mr Shettima reassured the judiciary of the President Tinubu administration’s commitment to strengthening judicial independence and fostering cooperation between the three arms of government.

“For our democracy to thrive, we must not see one another as adversaries but as partners in progress,” Mr Shettima said.

The event concluded with the public presentation of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee’s report.

Also, the Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Solicitor General of the Federation Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, echoed calls for judicial integrity, expedited case resolution, and modernised legal education.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

