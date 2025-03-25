Nigeria will look to build on their recent success under new head coach Eric Chelle as they continue their push for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, determined to secure another crucial victory.

The game, billed to kick off by 5 p.m., will be handled by Teklu Mogos Tsegay (Eritrea).

Chelle made a bright start to his tenure last Friday, guiding Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali.

This much-needed win ended a frustrating streak of four winless games and reignited hopes of qualification.

Before Chelle’s arrival, the Super Eagles had managed just three draws from four outings, including a shocking 2-1 defeat to Benin in June 2024.

However, with the maximum points secured in Kigali, Nigeria now sit fourth in Group C with six points, trailing second-placed Benin Republic by two points and leaders South Africa by four.

A win against Zimbabwe is crucial to maintaining momentum in their bid for a World Cup spot.

Head-to-Head

Nigeria and Zimbabwe have met three times in World Cup qualifying, with the Super Eagles winning twice and the most recent encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are bottom of the table, still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Their last match saw them fight back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw against Benin, thanks to goals scored by Marshall Munetsi and Knowledge Musona.

Zimbabwe have conceded a group-high eight goals, while their attack hasn’t been superb either, scoring just four times.

Their overall form is also concerning, with no wins in their last five matches (two draws, three losses).

Facing Nigeria’s potent attack, led by reigning African Best Player Ademola Lookman and former winner Osimhen, Zimbabwe’s defence must be at its best.

Key statistics

– Nigeria are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Zimbabwe (W5, D3).

– The Super Eagles have lost only one of their last ten World Cup qualifiers (W2, D6).

– Nigeria have suffered just one defeat in their last 43 home World Cup qualifying matches (W35, D7).

– Zimbabwe have won just one of their last 23 World Cup qualifiers (D9, L13), with their last victory dating back to September 2019.

Team news & possible lineups

Chelle is expected to stick with his 4-4-2 diamond formation, though minor adjustments could be made.

Bright Osayi-Samuel remains a doubt due to injury, potentially prompting Ola Aina to shift to right-back while Bruno Onyemaechi takes the left-back role. Samuel Chukwueze, who struggled in an unfamiliar position last match, may be replaced by Raphael Onyedika.

For Zimbabwe, head coach Michael Nees is likely to maintain a 4-2-3-1 formation. Veteran forward Khama Billiat, who recently made his 57th international appearance, will be eager to help his team end their winless streak.

Nigeria’s possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Ekong, Bassey, Aina, Onyemaechi; Iwobi, Ndidi, Onyedika, Lookman; Simon, Osimhen

Zimbabwe’s possible starting lineup:

Arubi; Jalai, Garananga, Takwara, Lunga; Munetsi, Rinomhota; Musona, Billiat, Zemura; Dube

What the coaches are saying

Eric Chelle (Nigeria head coach):

“We need to be focused on this second game. It is the most important now. I am proud of what my players did in Rwanda. It was very difficult, but they did the job.

“We have done our training sessions, and we have to face the game because it is not going to be easy. Zimbabwe have a good team with good players and a good coach with a solid game plan. We need to stay focused and do our job.”

Michael Nees (Zimbabwe head coach):

“Benin was tough for us, but Nigeria is different. They are top class, from the individuals to the names. They had a rough start, but they are back with a win over Rwanda. They will come with more confidence and full strength because they want to turn their campaign around. So do we.

“It will be an exciting game, and we have to perform at our maximum. We expect a tough battle, and we must give our everything.”

Match Prediction

Despite a slow start to their qualifying campaign, Nigeria appears to be turning things around under Chelle.

Their recent victory over Rwanda showcased their potential, with Osimhen’s return proving quite crucial.

Zimbabwe, while showing resilience against Benin, remains the group’s weakest side on paper. Their defensive struggles and lack of firepower make them underdogs heading into this encounter.

With home advantage and a more talented squad, Nigeria are clear favourites to claim all three points.

Prediction: Nigeria 3-1 Zimbabwe

