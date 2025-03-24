Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said democracy in Africa has failed because it has not aligned with the people’s values, culture, and way of life.

Mr Obasanjo said this at a colloquium in Abuja to mark the 60th birthday of Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo State.

The former Nigerian leader, who chaired the event, noted that Africa had an effective system for serving the people before colonial rule.

Referencing Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy as “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” he said the system should work for all citizens rather than a privileged few.

He wondered if African countries are practising true democracy or only adopting Western Liberal democracy.

Mr Obasanjo, Nigeria’s military ruler from 1976 to 1979 and democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007, lamented that democracy has become a system of government where a tiny group of people rule a large majority who are deprived of their rights and necessities.

He criticised a system that facilitates corruption and injustice, where the people in power accumulate wealth illegally while the masses suffer.

“If you are talking about democracy failing in Africa, democracy in Africa has failed. And why has it failed?

“Because in context and in content, it is not Africa. It does not have any aspect of our culture, our way of life, what we stand for, what we believe.

“Today, we have democracy, which is the government of a small number of people, by a small number of people over a large number of people who are deprived of what they need to have in life. That is not democracy that will endure.

“It is ‘I am because I can grab.’ What sort of democracy brings you, and you grab everything and then illegally, corruptly, and you say go to court? When you know that even in the court, you cannot get justice.

“It’s not that democracy is failing, democracy is dying and if we are going to make democracy not to die, we have to look at democracy in the context and in the content of Africa. I hope that we will get to that stage so that democracy which will deliver will be the democracy that we will have in Africa.”

Mr Obasanjo said unless democracy is redefined to reflect African values and takes care of the peoples’ needs, it will not just continue to fail but eventually die.

“We have to look at democracy in the context and in the content of Africa. I hope that we will get to that stage so that democracy which will deliver will be the democracy that we will have in Africa,” the former president added.

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Kukah, delivered the keynote address.

Among those who attended the event were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Secretary of the Commonwealth of Nations Emeka Anyaoku, former Senate Presidents Ken Nnamani and David Mark, former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Cross River governor Donald Duke.

Following the event, Atiku wrote on the social media platform X, “Today, I joined family, friends, and leaders, including my former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the 60th birthday colloquium in Abuja in honour of former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Chief Emeka Ihedioha, @EmekaIhedioha.

“For a patriot, and long-standing associate like Ihedioha, birthdays are a moment of reflection. Your birthday is a time to appreciate you for your unwavering support all through the years. More than anything, it is a moment to thank the Almighty for His blessings and grace upon you. As you celebrate today, I am happy to join many other well-wishers of yours to pray for you for many more years in good health and service to humanity. Happy birthday, Emeka, and do have the best of the day.”

