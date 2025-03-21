Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson has explained that he walked out of the Senate chamber before the Senate approved the state of emergency on Rivers because he believed the action was unconstitutional.

Mr Dickson, a former Bayelsa governor and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that he, along with Senators Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto South), Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), and a few others, resisted the proclamation but were not allowed the opportunity to openly debate the issue during plenary.

He said these in a statement he posted on his verified Facebook account on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Senate approved the emergency rule after a closed-door session which lasted for about one hour and twenty minutes.

However, Mr Dickson, visibly upset, left the chamber at about 1:40 p.m., just after the senators emerged from the session.

Earlier, there was a minor disagreement between Mr Dickson and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, before the senators moved into the closed-door session. The disagreement was over a point of order which requires the Nigerian president to brief the Senate in a closed-door session on the circumstances necessitating a state of emergency.

Unconstitutional emergency rule?

Mr Dickson, a former member of the House of Representatives, argued that the lack of an open debate on such a critical issue contradicts democratic principles.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He explained that his opposition to the emergency rule was based on his commitment to upholding the Constitution and not on a partisan basis.

He specifically criticised the suspension of elected officials in Rivers State, arguing that it may set a dangerous precedent that could undermine democracy in the country.

“Today at the sitting of the Senate, the issue of the President’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State came up for discussion and as I have stated repeatedly, I raised my objections in the closed session on how the declaration fell short of constitutional prescription, based on my view as a Democrat, sworn to uphold the Nigerian constitution.

“The Senate did not undertake the debate in an open session however, it was quite robust. I want to thank Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his strong support of the unconstitutionality of the declaration, especially the aspect that deals with the suspension of the elected officials of the Rivers State government,” he said.

Mr Dickson expressed dissatisfaction with the Senate’s refusal to conduct an open debate on the matter, where the majority may have supported the approval.

“At the end of the day, majority of the senators supported the proclamation as no room was given for an open debate at plenary. I left the plenary before the Senate President was directed to report the outcome because I didn’t want to be present while what I opposed is being reported. I believe Senator Tambuwal, Senator Abaribe and others equally left too.

“I want to make it clear that as I stated repeatedly, I spoke and voted against the proclamation in our closed session, supported by Senator Aminu Tambuwal and a few other senators who were not recognised to speak. And so I want to thank all the senators who shared the view that I vigorously canvassed.

“I am however aware of the efforts made to modify the declaration as a result of the concerns and views we have expressed and canvassed the past few days. Though I acknowledge the effort being made by the leadership and President to moderate the terms of the declaration and to create a mechanism for oversight, theoretically this does not counter the primary issue of constitutionality,” he stated.

Call for judicial intervention

Mr Dickson said though both chambers of the National Assemblý have ratified the emergency rule declaration, the judiciary could still intervene if the proclamation is legally challenged.

“The beauty of democracy is such that the minority will have their say while the majority their way. I would have wished for a more robust and open debate so that all views and opinions can be openly canvassed as I requested even at the closed session specifically and thereafter, the majority can have their way but as it is, both chambers have decided and the ball is now in the court of the other arms of government, especially the judiciary, in the event of any challenge.”

Censoring freedom of expression

Mr Dickson accused the senate president of attempting to silence him.

He said his right to freedom of expression was undermined when he tried to raise the point of order on the fact that the constitution requires the Nigerian president to brief the Senate on the reasons for the emergency rule.

“My attention has also been drawn to a viral video showing parts of the unfortunate exchanges between the Senate President and I before we dissolved to the closed session.

“As I said on the floor, the senate president was very unfair to me by trying to censor my freedom of expression and by deliberately misrepresenting the import of what I said in the broadcast yesterday which was the same thing I said on the floor today. It is my opposition in principle to the declaration of a state of emergency, as well as the suspension of elected officials “

Resisting intimidation

Mr Dickson also dismissed any attempts to intimidate him, stating that his commitment to democracy remains firm.

“I thank all those who have called to commend my composure under unnecessary and unexpected attempt at intimidation. Everyone, including the Senate President, knows I have long gone beyond that stage in my life.

“The Senate as I said is a meeting of equals and everyone should be respected just as we accord respect to the Chair. No senator needs the permission of the senate president to express an opinion in an interview on a topical matter of national interest that is in the public domain.

“I intend to meet the Senate President to formally express my displeasure, to prevent a reoccurrence. I thank my constituents, Nigerians and all people of goodwill who have called to express solidarity and urge them not to be dismayed at the direction our democracy appears to have taken.”

The senator pledged to formally express his displeasure to the Senate leadership and encouraged Nigerians to stand for democracy.

“For someone like me who has been in trenches over the years, all these challenges are actually a call to duty and I therefore implore all people of goodwill to come together and ensure that participatory democracy is promoted in our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Rivers State,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

