A former Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has condemned the declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of Siminalayi Fubara as the governor of Rivers State.

Mr Amaechi, who served as the governor of the state from 2007 to 2015, described the development as “a very dangerous affront” to the Nigerian Constitution, in a statement on Wednesday.

The declaration

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the South-southern state on Tuesday.

The president also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

He cited “the disturbing incidents” in the state in the last 24 hours, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for his action.

Many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, have separately criticised Mr Tinubu for the declaration and suspension of the elected governor and lawmakers in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

‘You’ve violated the constitution,’ Amaechi tells Tinubu

In the Wednesday statement, Mr Amaechi said, by the suspension of Mr Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Tinubu has violated the constitution which he swore to uphold.

“A democratically elected state governor cannot be removed from office by a proclamation of Mr President.

“The suspension of two key democratically elected arms of government in Rivers State by Mr. President evidently violates our constitution, even within the scope and interpretation of Section 305 that the president cited in his broadcast,” he said.

The former minister noted that Section 188 of the constitution stipulates the circumstances under which an elected governor can be removed from office.

“It does not include a fiat declaration, decree of promulgation by Mr. President. Therefore, he (Tinubu) cannot appropriate such powers to himself,” he said.

Attempt to grab power

Mr Amaechi said the “unlawful suspension” of “elected democratic institutions” in Rivers State “points to a brazen attempt at power grab in the state by forces and persons who do not have such constitutional powers.”

The former governor said the unfolding events in the South-south state were orchestrated by some unnamed persons seeking to “impose” themselves on the people.

“At this inauspicious moment in our nation’s trajectory, all people of goodwill and conscience should rise to oppose this audacious violation of our constitution and rape of our democracy.

“Mr President must be made to know and understand in unmistakable terms that this illegality cannot stand,” he said.

He asked politicians across Nigeria to speak up and rise against the country’s “descent into totalitarianism.”

“State governors and legislators should speak up now. I urge the National Assembly to reject this illegality.

“As a former state governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), I am not unaware of the role elected governors in the country can play to halt this descent and reverse the unlawful actions of Mr President,” he stated.

“I commend the governors that have spoken publicly against the unlawful suspension.”

