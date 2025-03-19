Amid the political crisis in Rivers State, Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has defended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, insisting the state is at peace and condemning President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration as “disruptive.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the House of Assembly for six months on Tuesday.

The decision, according to the presidency, was made to address “escalating political tensions and security concerns, including reports of pipeline vandalism by militants.”

Speaking to News Central on Wednesday in Rivers at a social gathering, the actress voiced her opposition to the emergency declaration and the following heavy security presence.

‘Let our people be at peace’

Expressing her distress, she criticised the situation, insisting that the state has found peace, stands with the governor, and should be undisturbed.

The ex-beauty queen said, “We have finally found peace, and today you come out and see army personnel driving around like something is going on, and that’s wrong. This is not right.

“We are at peace—let our people, children, and families be at peace. Let people go to work in peace. All these army personnel driving around are not right.

“Our governor is peaceful; we love him; leave us in peace. What’s all this? Emotions are not in politics; we agree, but we love him. Is this too much to ask? We want peace. I moved back to this state; I ran away before.”

‘Battle for Rivers’ economic soul’

Earlier, this newspaper reported that actress and Rivers State Labour Party Chair Hilda Dokubo criticised Mr Tinubu’s decision, comparing it to Animal Farm and accusing him of “attempting to annex Rivers State.”

At the same gathering with Ibinabo on Wednesday, Hilda condemned the federal government’s intervention, calling it a fight for Rivers State’s economic control.

“Now you have crippled people. What for? Because of one man? I will say it over and over again. What’s happening in Rivers State is not about Siminalayi Fubara. What’s happening in Rivers State is a battle for its economic soul. Somebody wants to seize the economic soul of Rivers State,” she alleged.

“For 24 years, they kept milking us. That was how our money was flying over our heads—here today, gone tomorrow—funding all kinds of foolishness. This administration (Fubara’s) is the first time civil servants have been paid their 13th-month salaries in the state. Every Christmas, civil servants have received their salaries in full for two years. For the first time, roads connecting the riverine communities are being built. It has never happened before.”

The actress-cum-politician further questioned the legitimacy of the emergency rule. She said, “I’ve been rereading the (Nigerian) constitution, trying to understand whether the president even has the right to suspend a governor. The governor and the deputy were voted in—at least, that’s what they want us to believe. So, let’s run with that assumption. Does the president have the right to do this? He might have the authority to declare a state of emergency, but only if an actual emergency exists. But up until Tuesday, there was none—absolutely none.”

Similarly, singer and activist Falz condemned the move, stating that no law allows a president to suspend a governor, as they can only be removed through impeachment.

Background

The crisis in Rivers State stems from a prolonged power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and factions loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tensions escalated after the Supreme Court affirmed the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers House of Assembly, widely seen as aligned with Wike.

The ruling deepened governance challenges, and on Friday, the Assembly served Governor Fubara and his deputy with a notice of alleged misconduct.

In response, President Bola Tinubu, in a televised address, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator for six months.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu justified the move, stating that no responsible president would allow the crisis to persist without intervention.

On Wednesday afternoon, videos showed Ibas at the State House in Abuja, where he was sworn in following a brief meeting with the president.

Meanwhile, a heavy security presence was observed at the Rivers State Government House, with military trucks deployed, just a day after a pipeline explosion on the Trans-Niger Pipeline.

The Nigerian Bar Association condemned the move, arguing that a state of emergency does not empower the president to suspend an elected government.

Nigeria’s last state of emergency was in 2013 under former president Goodluck Jonathan in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states due to the Boko Haram insurgency—though governors remained in office.

In 2004, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in Plateau State over religious clashes and took similar action in Ekiti State in 2006 following a controversial impeachment crisis.

The president’s emergency declaration has since sparked debate, with supporters seeing it as a security measure while critics warn of federal overreach and political motives.

