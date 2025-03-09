The Ogun State Government has commended the federal government for its decision to adopt the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) as a federal institution.
Governor Dapo Abiodun said the move would transform the specialised institution in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade.
Mr Abiodun also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education advancement, emphasising that TASUED will continue to serve as a centre of excellence in teacher education.
“The transition is expected to attract increased funding, enhance infrastructure development, and elevate TASUED’s national recognition, further solidifying Ogun State’s status as a hub for academic excellence in Nigeria,” the statement said.
FG adopts TASUED
The Federal Government officially adopted TASUED as a federal university following an invitation from the Ogun State Government.
TASUED was established by the Ogun State Government in 2005 as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education and named after Tai Solarin, a revered activist and the founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne.
According to Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, TASUED is the first federally owned tertiary school in Ogun-East senatorial district.
“With a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment,” Mr Onanuga noted.
“It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne.
“It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment,” he added.
President Tinubu emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a federal university of education is a strategic step in the federal government’s commitment to bolster teacher education and enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.
With TASUED’s new status, the federal government now oversees three universities of education: Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo.
The adoption of TASUED brings the total number of new federal universities of education to seven.
These Universities are: Federal University of Education, Kano, Kano State; Federal University of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State; Adeyemi University of Education, Ondo, Ondo State; Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri, Imo State; Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State; and the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State.
