The management of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has suspended the institution’s ongoing second-semester examinations indefinitely.

The decision followed the killing of a final-year student of the institution, identified as Ayinla Fabiyi, by suspected cultists on the main campus.

A statement issued on Thursday by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Odubela Ayotunde, said all examinations on the campus have been suspended indefinitely.

“The university management has directed the suspension of all examinations previously scheduled for Thursday, 4 July, and Friday, 5 July 2024, until further notice.

“An examination just ended with 400 level students celebrating the usual ‘logging out’ in front of the lecture theatre when some unidentified persons carried the said victim, identified as Fabiyi Hammed Ayinla of the History and Diplomatic Studies Department, College of Humanities. He was eventually attacked.

“Fabiyi’s colleagues assumed that the said persons were celebrating with him as it was also his birthday. Suspicion arose when he later attempted to resist being carried away. Thus, they started dragging him towards the University CENVOS building.

“The security personnel on the ground immediately alerted the security unit, who responded immediately,” the statement read.

On sighting security operatives, Mr Fabiyi’s assailants reportedly took to their heels and escaped through the bush.

Severely injured but still alive, Mr Fabiyi was said to have been moved to the University Health Centre, from where he was referred to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, for further treatment.

The victim was later referred to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital due to the severity of the injuries he sustained to the head. But he reportedly died while being moved to Babcock.

Mrs Odubela, while clarifying that there was no gunshot at the scene of the incident or anywhere on the campus, said the late Fabiyi was not abducted from the examination hall as was being reported by some persons.

“He was not participating in the 300-level examination, HIS 329 (Modern European Political Thoughts) going on in the examination hall.

“The University has since reported the incident to the Nigeria Police for necessary actions, while a few arrests have been made.

“The University condemns in strong terms this dastardly act while sympathising with the parents/ guardians of the deceased. We also pray that the Lord Almighty console the family,” she said.

Mrs Odubela advised parents and students of the institution to be calm. She urged students to go about their business as the situation was under control.

“The University Management appreciates the swift action of the Nigerian Police, which has put the campus in a calm situation.

“We remain resolute that TASUED has zero tolerance for cultism, gangsterism, and other deviant acts,” the statement added.

