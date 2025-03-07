A former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, is dead.
Mr Okupe, a medical doctor, reportedly died in the early hours of Friday in a private hospital in Lagos.
He was 72.
The details of his death are not known.
PREMIUM TIMES could not reach any member of the family or associate to confirm Mr Okupe’s death
However, The Nation newspaper reported that a family source confirmed it.
Mr Okupe served as special adviser on media and publicity to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
He also served as a senior special adviser on public affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Mr Okupe was the director-general of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation in 2023 but resigned a few months later following a money laundering conviction.
He subsequently resigned from the Labour Party (LP).
Details later….
