The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna has confirmed the killing of a priest, Sylvester Okechukwu, a day after he was kidnapped.

Mr Okechukwu, a reverend father, was the pastor of St Mary Catholic Church, Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, until his murder on Wednesday.

The church, in a statement signed by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Jacob Shanet, said Mr Okechukwu was killed in the early hours of Wednesday after being kidnapped from his residence on Tuesday night.

“After being taken by his abductors, we regret to inform you that Fr Sylvester was cruelly killed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 5.

“It is yet to be determined why he was killed.

“This untimely and brutal loss has left us broken and devastated. He was always available and accessible to his parishioners.

“His untimely death has left an indelible void within our diocesan family, and we share in the pain of his passing with his family, friends and all those who loved him,” the church said in the statement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The church appealed to members of the community to remain calm and steadfast in prayer as well as desist from taking the law into their own hands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

