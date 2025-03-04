The Police Command in Edo State has launched a search for the suspected herders who allegedly abducted a Catholic priest and a seminarian from St. Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa community, in Etsako East Local Government of the state.
In a statement in Benin on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday when armed men stormed the church and kidnapped reverend father, Philip Ekeli and the seminarian, Peter Andrew.
According to him, a swift response by the police, in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters under Operation Rescue, led to a shootout with the attackers.
“One of the suspects, whose identity remains unknown, was neutralised during the operation, and his corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital, Agenebode,” Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, stated.
|
Mr Yamu disclosed that items recovered from the suspect included a Tecno button phone with two SIM cards, a power bank, a dagger jacket, a bag containing biscuits and Nescafé beverage, and N168,850.
READ ALSO: Rivers issues notice for fresh local election as pro-Wike lawmakers plot against Fubara
The police spokesperson said four suspects were arrested during the operation.
He said the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Betty Otimenyin, has ordered reinforcements from the anti-kidnapping unit and Police Mobile Force, working alongside the military, to secure the victims’ unconditional release and capture the remaining abductors.
Mr Yamu urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid ongoing rescue efforts.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999