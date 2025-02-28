President Bola Tinubu says the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget signed into law on Friday will empower Nigerians and build a resilient future.

The president said this after signing the budget in a brief ceremony witnessed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other leaders of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“We reaffirm our commitment to securing the future, rebuilding prosperity and ensuring that every Nigerian shares in the dividends of governance.

“The past year tested our resolve but through economic discipline and strategic reforms, we achieved what many deemed impossible.

“There is no dust in our faces and there are no tears on our cheeks. We worked together as brothers and sisters collaboratively.

“After the initial turbulence, and the take-off was very cloudy and uncertain; today, we see light at the end of the tunnel,” said the President.

He said there were signs of progress in the country, with GDP growth rebounding to 3.86 per cent and revenue increasing to N21.63 trillion.

The president said the Naira rebounded, reflecting Nigerians’ resilience.

“We have reduced the deficit significantly from N6.2 in 2003 to N4.217 per cent.

“The forex reform is working in the foreign exchange market. The minimum wage was raised and we are meeting all obligations.

“I want to thank the National Assembly; every one of them, whether they participated in the review or not, we are building the same country.”

Mr Tinubu said the collaboration between the executive and legislature was making a difference, and that he was determined to move the country forward.

“Today, I can smile that you have given hope to our people. We can only promise to work harder,” Mr Tinubu said.

