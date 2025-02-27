The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued temporary recommendations for countries experiencing Mpox transmission, including those with sustained community spread, clusters of cases, or sporadic travel-related infections.

The updated recommendations, released on Thursday via the agency’s X account, complement existing standing recommendations for Mpox and will remain in effect until 20 August 2025 as part of a broader strategy to enhance global prevention and response efforts.

According to the global health body, the latest directives align with its Strategic Framework for Enhancing Prevention and Control of Mpox (2024-2027), aiming to mitigate transmission, strengthen surveillance, and improve healthcare access.

The organisation emphasised that all response measures must be implemented with full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as outlined in Article 3 of the International Health Regulations (2005).

Mpox, a viral disease

Mpox is viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. The virus is highly contagious and potentially fatal, spreading from animals to humans through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected animals, such as monkeys.

Human-to-human transmission occurs through close physical contact, including touching, kissing, sexual activity, or exposure to contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, or needles.

Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, and a rash that progresses to painful lesions.

Strengthening Coordination, improving healthcare

The health agency also urged governments to intensify political commitment and allocate resources to strengthen Mpox prevention and response, particularly in regions where cases have been reported in the past four weeks.

To enhance emergency response efforts, affected nations are advised to establish or improve local and national coordination mechanisms in line with the Mpox Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (2024).

The recommendations stress the need for greater accountability and collaboration among health agencies, stakeholders, and humanitarian organisations.

WHO also highlighted the importance of comprehensive clinical care, including nutritional and psychosocial support for Mpox patients.

Healthcare systems are expected to provide isolation facilities or ensure that patients have access to essential materials and guidance for home-based care.

To protect healthcare workers, WHO called for enhanced training in Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, patient management, and the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Addressing concerns about co-infections, the agency recommends that Mpox patients, especially children, pregnant women, and persons living with HIV, receive timely screening and treatment for, Malaria, Chickenpox, Measles and other endemic diseases.

It also called on governments to strengthen cross-border cooperation for Mpox surveillance and case management, while avoiding unnecessary travel and trade restrictions.

