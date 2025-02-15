The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced the postponement of the country’s Quran Convention following an unexpected surge in interest, with over 500,000 people registering to attend.
Originally planned for 60,000 participants, NSCIA noted that the event has attracted significant international attention, including renowned scholars and foreign delegations.
This was announced in an official statement on Friday, issued by the Secretary-General of NSCIA, Ishaq Oloyede, on behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Sa’ad Abubakar III.
Mr Oloyede noted that the decision was made to ensure a more structured and inclusive gathering, adding that the new date will be announced after Ramadan.
“This convention has grown far beyond our initial expectations—a testament to the deep love and commitment our people have for the Quran,” the statement read.
Unprecedented interest
The convention was originally designed to host 60,000 participants, comprising 30,000 Huffaz (Quran memorisers) and 30,000 other participants.
“However, due to overwhelming interest, the number of expressions of interest and accreditation requests has now exceeded 500,000 participants.
“To ensure that we properly accommodate everyone, including our international partners, we have decided—after extensive consultation with key stakeholders and organisers—that the convention will be rescheduled to a later date to allow for a more structured and inclusive gathering,” Mr Oloyede stated.
NSCIA assured participants that the postponement would allow for improved logistics, an expanded venue, and a more memorable experience for attendees.
“A new date will be announced after Ramadan. We remain committed to delivering a groundbreaking, well-organised, and spiritually uplifting convention that will set the foundation for future gatherings of this scale, In Sha Allah,” the statement added.
“We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and unwavering support. May Allah (SWT) reward you abundantly, bless our efforts, and grant us the ability to gather in unity for the love of His divine words.”
About NSCIA, Quran Convention
NSCIA was established in 1973 at a national conference of Nigerian Muslim leaders in Kaduna.
The Quran Convention is a historic gathering dedicated to celebrating the beauty and wisdom of the Quran, uniting scholars, Huffaz, and participants from across Nigeria and beyond.
